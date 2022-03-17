ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get ready for summer with the best deals on outdoor patio furniture from Target, Walmart and Macy's

By Susan Yoo-Lee and Elsie Boskamp
 3 days ago
Shop the absolute best deals on outdoor patio furniture from Target, Walmart, Kohl's and more. Reviewed/Sonoma Goods For Life/One Kings Lane Outdoor/Sunlei

Get your patio in tip-top shape for summer by shopping all of our favorite deals on outdoor patio furniture. Whether you want to transform your backyard into an outdoor oasis or simply freshen up your grilling area, we found everything you need to spruce up your exterior from the likes Target , Walmart , QVC , Macy’s and CB2 .

Many retailers are ushering in the warm weather with stellar savings on outdoor furniture to help brighten up your backyard, front porch or patio. If you don’t know where to start, we have compiled a list of the best deals on patio sets, tables, rugs, chairs, sofas and outdoor umbrellas—all with unbeatable prices. Start shopping now in preparation for the sunny season ahead!

Shop the best deals on patio furniture right now

Deals on patio sets

Refresh your backyard by picking up some our favorite discounted patio sets right now. Costaway / Reviewed

Deals on outdoor tables

Shop the best deals on patio furniture to snag steep savings on outdoor tables right now. Smith & Hawken / Reviewed

Deals on outdoor rugs

Consider refreshing your patio with a new outdoor rug. Save big on best-selling runners and area rugs at Wayfair, Macy's and more. Couristan / Tommy Bahama Home / Kas / Reviewed

Deals on outdoor chairs and benches

Pick up customer-favorite chairs and benches for your patio at a huge bargain today. Dorado / CB2 / Reviewed

Deals on outdoor sofas

Create a relaxing outdoor space by shopping epic deals on sofas for your patio right now. Howell / Reviewed

Deals on patio umbrellas

Pick up a new umbrella at an incredible price by shopping these can't miss sales. Rialto / Reviewed

Shop the best deals on patio furniture and outdoor decor .

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get ready for summer with the best deals on outdoor patio furniture from Target, Walmart and Macy's

