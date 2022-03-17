Officials identified Tyler James who died after a two-vehicle collision in Andrews (Andrews, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Tyler James as the coach who lost his life following a traffic collision in Tuesday in Andrews.

The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at about 8:17 p.m. on a two-lane road approximately nine miles from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland. According to the investigation reports, a van carrying members of a New Mexico university’s golf teams and a pickup crashed into each other [...]

Read More >>

March 17, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.