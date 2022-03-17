ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

Officials identified Tyler James who died after a two-vehicle collision in Andrews (Andrews, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0eiErZOT00
Officials identified Tyler James who died after a two-vehicle collision in Andrews (Andrews, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Tyler James as the coach who lost his life following a traffic collision in Tuesday in Andrews.

The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at about 8:17 p.m. on a two-lane road approximately nine miles from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland. According to the investigation reports, a van carrying members of a New Mexico university’s golf teams and a pickup crashed into each other [...]

Read More >>

March 17, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Andrews, TX
State
New Mexico State
Andrews, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Midland, TX
Andrews, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Traffic Accident#Andrews Lrb#Texas Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

A wrong-way crash on 15 Freeway led to injuries (San Bernardino, CA)

A wrong-way crash on 15 Freeway led to injuries (San Bernardino, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, injuries were reported following a wrong-way collision on 15 Freeway. The two-vehicle crash took place at around 11:21 p.m. on the freeway’s northbound lanes, south of Cleghorn Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that a black SUV was traveling southbound on the freeway’s northbound lanes when it crashed into another vehicle south of Cleghorn Road [...]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy