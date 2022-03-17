ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Colorado trails nominated for USA Today's Best Recreation Trail

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
Four popular Colorado trails have landed on USA Today's list of Best Recreational Trails and you can vote for your favorite through mid-April.

This is part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice competition.

Nineteen trails were featured in total.

The Colorado trails include:

  • Colorado Riverfront Trail in Palisade, Grand Junction and Fruita: This 22-mile long trail takes visitors along the Colorado River and Gunnison River, connecting several parks and lakes.
  • Gore Valley Trail in Vail (note the photo is not accurate on this link): A paved path welcomes both walkers and bicyclists to enjoy beautiful views of the mountains around Vail. It covers about 12 miles.
  • High Line Canal in Denver: The trail winds its way from Chatfield State Park northeast into Aurora, spanning about 60 miles on both concrete and dirt.
  • Rio Grande Trail : The multi-use trail follows the Roaring Fork River for 42 miles and connects Glenwood Springs and Aspen.

You can vote for your favorite trail once a day at this link . The poll closes on April 11 at 10 a.m. MT. The winner will be announced on April 22.

