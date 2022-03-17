ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

LSU vs. Iowa State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rk5Kn_0eiEqCEN00

March is finally here, and Madness will soon be upon us.

The Tigers begin their NCAA Tournament journey on Friday night in the Midwest Region first round against the Iowa State Cyclones. If you’re looking to place a bet on this matchup, we’re here to bring you the latest point-spread, money lines and over/under from Tipico Sportsbook.

The game starts at 6:20 p.m. CT and can be seen on TBS.

The Cyclones enter this one after being eliminated in blowout fashion in their first game at the Big 12 Tournament last week. They finished just 7-11 in conference play, but they have nine Quadrant 1 wins on the year and are a fashionable first-round upset pick.

Betting Lines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ltbz_0eiEqCEN00
Hillary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: LSU -3.5
  • Money line: LSU -190 / Iowa State +155
  • Over-under: 127.5

LSU vs. Iowa State injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaVDV_0eiEqCEN00
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Advice and prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYLCi_0eiEqCEN00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a lot of chatter about this game being a potential Round 1 upset to watch. ESPN’s Jay Bilas even picked the Cyclones in his first-round breakdown. They’re a lockdown defensive team that will almost certainly make life difficult for the Tigers’ up and down offense.

However, Iowa State struggles against teams with a defensive prowess, and that should give LSU just enough to set up a difficult draw against No. 3-seeded Wisconsin in the round of 32.

Prediction: LSU 65, Iowa State 59

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Notre Dame wants to see how far it can go for Niele Ivey in her first NCAA Tournament as head coach. At the moment, the answer to that question will come during the Irish’s second-round game at Oklahoma. To this point, the Irish have gotten to where they are because of their awesome offense, timely defense and abilities to both share and take care of the ball. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue as long as the season lasts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Second Round: Michigan State vs. Duke, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Michigan State Spartans will meet the Duke Blue Devils in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. Michigan State is coming off a 74-73 win over Davidson in the First Round on Friday as they look to play upset against the Blue Devils. As for Duke, they are coming off a 78-61 win over Cal State Fullerton in their first game of the tournament.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Individual Leaders - Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Very often, a team can get by with the same few players leading them in every major statistical category. That seems to be the case with both Notre Dame and Oklahoma, although the Irish have a little more variety to them. That’s a sign that either a team is relying too much on these players, or they’re doing just fine with them. Either way, it feel remarkable that teams can get to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in this fashion:
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

March Madness: Miami vs. Auburn odds, picks and predictions

The No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes (24-10) meet the No. 2 seed Auburn Tigers (28-5) in the second round of the Midwest Region. Tip from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., is set for 7:45 p.m. ET (truTV). Below, we look at the Miami vs. Auburn odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Bilas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators knocked out of 2022 NIT in second round by Xavier

Florida basketball fell to Xavier in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Sunday, 72-56. The Musketeers looked like the better team early on but missed free throws and timely three-point shooting from the Gators kept the game tied after 20 minutes. Florida shot a miserable 22.2% from the field after the break and went 1-19 from deep as they desperately tried to get back into the game. Those numbers aren’t good enough to beat most high school teams, and the final score reflects just how bad the Gators were.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Best Bet#Ncaa Tournament#Madness#Tigers#The Iowa State Cyclones#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Lsu 3 5 Money#Espn#Sportsbook Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators gymnastics wins 11th SEC Championship meet trophy

The second-ranked Florida gymnastics team earned its 11th SEC Championship meet trophy on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, with the second-highest team total in the event’s 41-year history. The Gators’ 198.20 score was the best team total in 26 SEC Championship meets and overcame second-place Alabama’s 197.825 by less than a full point, adding to their regular-season crown earned for the 2022 campaign.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida impresses this 4-star safety during his weekend visit

Florida coach Billy Napier sent shockwaves through the college football universe when he pulled cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond from LSU, his alma mater, where turned the Tigers into an NFL defensive back factory. The addition of Raymond should ensure the Gators factor into the “defensive back university” conversation once again as they did under former coaches Will Muschamp and Urban Meyer.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy