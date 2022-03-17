LSU vs. Iowa State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

March is finally here, and Madness will soon be upon us.

The Tigers begin their NCAA Tournament journey on Friday night in the Midwest Region first round against the Iowa State Cyclones. If you’re looking to place a bet on this matchup, we’re here to bring you the latest point-spread, money lines and over/under from Tipico Sportsbook.

The game starts at 6:20 p.m. CT and can be seen on TBS.

The Cyclones enter this one after being eliminated in blowout fashion in their first game at the Big 12 Tournament last week. They finished just 7-11 in conference play, but they have nine Quadrant 1 wins on the year and are a fashionable first-round upset pick.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: LSU -3.5

Money line: LSU -190 / Iowa State +155

Over-under: 127.5

Advice and prediction

There’s a lot of chatter about this game being a potential Round 1 upset to watch. ESPN’s Jay Bilas even picked the Cyclones in his first-round breakdown. They’re a lockdown defensive team that will almost certainly make life difficult for the Tigers’ up and down offense.

However, Iowa State struggles against teams with a defensive prowess, and that should give LSU just enough to set up a difficult draw against No. 3-seeded Wisconsin in the round of 32.

Prediction: LSU 65, Iowa State 59

