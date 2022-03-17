ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nanny’ Star Anna Diop Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

By Etan Vlessing
 3 days ago
Anna Diop, who starred in the Sundance competition title Nanny and plays superhero Starfire on the DC Universe series Titans , has signed with CAA .

In Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny , Anna Diop starred as Aisha, a Senegalese woman working as a nanny for an Upper East Side family in New York City and trying to earn enough money to bring her son to the United States. The film premiered at Sundance, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor.

Blumhouse and Prime Video recently acquired the worldwide rights for Nanny . The Hollywood Reporter wrote in its review : “ Nanny builds on the themes of motherhood, focusing on the pain of being separated from your child while having to take care of another one. As Aisha spends more time with her white employers and their daughter, her identity as a mother and connection to her child begin to slip away.”

Diop also stars in Titans, created by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman, which is in its fourth season on HBO Max.

Her additional credits include Jordan Peele’s Us , Blumhouse’s The Keeping Hours, Netflix’s Message From The King, and as a series regular on 24: Legacy. Diop made her screen debut in 2006 with a recurring role on Everybody Hates Chris.

She continues to be represented by attorneys Ryan LeVine and Karl Austen at Jackoway Austen Tyerman, M88, and Rogers & Cowan PMK.

