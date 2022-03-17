Dorian Film Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Flee’ Among Top Honors

Continuing her triumphant awards run, Jane Campion was recognized as best director for Western drama The Power of the Dog at the Dorian Film Awards on Thursday, hosted by GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

The project also picked up the coveted best film honor in category that included Japanese drama Drive My Car, Norwegian dramedy The Worst Person in the World, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Campion won for her The Power of the Dog screenplay, which is adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name.

Animated documentary film Flee took home the best LGBTQ film, best documentary, best LGBTQ documentary and best animated film, while Japanese drama Drive My Car was recognized in the non-English language category.

Kristen Stewart won in the film acting category for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer , while Ariana DeBose won for her supporting role in West Side Story . Elsewhere, Denis Villeneuve’s fantasy epic Dune won most visually striking film.

Entertainment veteran Rita Moreno , 90, became the group’s first Latino winner of the Timeless Star category, which recognizes an actor “whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit.” Parallel Mothers helmer Pedro Almodovar won both the Wilde Artist award — recognizing a “truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television” — and the LGBTQIA Film Trailblazer title “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.”

The Dorian Film Awards were first presented in 2010 and have continued to honor work from mainstream cinema to LGBTQIA+ content. The nonprofit society consists of over 350 critics, journalists and broadcasters involved with media outlets across the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.

View the complete list of winners below.

BEST FILM

Drive My Car (Janus)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon) Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

BEST LGBTQ FILM

Benedetta (IFC Films)

Flee (Neon, Participant) (WINNER)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car (Janus) (WINNER)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

BEST UNSUNG FILM

Mass (Bleecker Street)

Passing (Netflix) (WINNER)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Green Knight (A24)

Zola (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix) (WINNER)

Julia Ducournau, Titane (Neon)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (Janus Films) (Janus)

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Drive My Car (Janus) – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (adapted)

Passing (Netflix) – Rebecca Hall (adapted)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapted)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – Jane Campion (adapted) (WINNER)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (original)

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE

Nicolas Cage, Pig (Neon)

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Simon Rex, Red Rocket (A24)

Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Neon) (WINNER)

Tessa Thompson, Passing (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (20th Century Studios) (WINNER)

Robin de Jesús, Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Colman Domingo, Zola (A24)

Ann Dowd, Mass (Bleecker Street)

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Mike Faist, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Troy Kotsur, CODA (Apple)

Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)

Martha Plimpton, Mass (Bleecker Street)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Flee (Neon, Participant) (WINNER)

Procession (Netflix)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (Roadside Attractions) Summer of Soul (Searchlight, Hulu)

The Rescue (Greenwich Entertainment, National Geographic)

The Velvet Underground (Apple)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY

Ailey (Neon)

Flee (Neon, Participant) (WINNER)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F***er (Kino Lorber, World of Wonder)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM

Dune (Warner Bros.) (WINNER)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)

Passing (Netflix)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Titane (Neon)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Belle (GKids)

Encanto (Disney)

Flee (Neon, Participant) (WINNER)

Luca (Disney)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix, Sony)

BEST FILM MUSIC

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Encanto (Disney)

Spencer (Neon)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix) (WINNER)

“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR

Ariana DeBose (WINNER)

Alana Haim

Patti Harrison

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Rachel Zegler

WILDE ARTIST

Pedro Almodóvar (WINNER)

Jennifer Coolidge

Lil Nas X

Lin-Manuel Miranda

CAMPIEST FLICK

Annette (Amazon Studios)

Cruella (Disney)

House of Gucci (United Artists) (WINNER)

Malignant (Warner Bros.)

Old (Universal)

TIMELESS STAR

Rita Moreno

GALECA LGBTQIA+ FILM TRAILBLAZER

Pedro Almodóvar

