‘The Hobbit’s’ Richard Armitage, ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Charlie Murphy Tapped For Netflix Thriller ‘Damage’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Richard Armitage is set to star in “Damage,” a new Netflix series from Gaumont U.K. and Moonage.

Armitage (“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”) will play William, a politician who embarks on a passionate affair with his soon-to-be daughter in law, Anna (played by “Peaky Blinders” star Charlie Murphy.)

Anna is already engaged to William’s son Martyn, played by “Miss Marvel’s” Rish Shah. She fights to keep both relationships alive – one with Martyn and one with William – but it is inevitable that the truth will emerge and someone is going to get hurt.

In the meantime, William finds himself drawn into an obsessive spiral, unbeknown to his wife Ingrid (played by “Obi Wan Kenobi’s” Indira Varma.)

Pippa Bennett-Warner (“Gangs of London”) is also set to join the cast as Peggy.

“Damage” is based on Josephine Hart’s 1990s political novella about “erotic obsession and forbidden desire.”

The screenplay is by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm (“The Interrogation of Leo and Lisa”) and journalist turned scribe Benji Walters with Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa (“Good Vibrations,” “Ordinary Love”) directing.

Gina Carter will produce the series while Moonage’s Matthew Read and Frith Triplady, and Gaumont’s Alison Jackson are set to executive produce.

Armitage is repped by United Agents and Management 360 & WME in the US. Murphy is repped by The Artists Partnership and Premier PR. Varma is repped by Dalzell and Beresford Ltd, Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA in the US and Shah is repped by Mosaic, UTA, Conway van Gelder Grant Ltd. and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

