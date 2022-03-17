ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, IA

Carlisle schools searches for a new superintendent

By Teresa Kay Albertson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

After leading the Carlisle Community School District for nine years, superintendent Bryce Amos is leaving to head up a statewide public education consulting firm.

Solution Tree is opening a new Iowa office. Amos will be the executive director of the state office. He currently serves as a consultant for the company.

"I don't really look at it as leaving public education because I'll still be supporting schools in the state," Amos said. "This is a company I value and it's a great place to work. This move has nothing to do with burnout. It's just a great opportunity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhhUq_0eiEnJ5Z00

The search for a new superintendent

The Carlisle Community School District School Board has hired Grundmeyer Leader Services to direct the search for a new superintendent. The education leadership search firm has also managed searches in Bondurant, Ankeny, Adel, Huxley and Saydel.

Carlisle schools is seeking community input on the search through March 24. Applicants have until April 3 to toss their hat into the ring. The district expects to have reviews and interviews from April 11-27. The new superintendent is expected to be in place by July 1.

The next Carlisle superintendent will have some challenges and some benefits on Day 1, Amos said.

Carlisle is a growing district. This means that state financial support will continue to increase as long as student enrollment continues to grow. That's good news, Amos said. However, because the state of Iowa funds schools based on the previous year's enrollment, that also means that the money needed to house and educate those new students comes one year later, which is a challenge.

The school district is growing at a modest level of 1-3% each year, Amos said. That level of growth is manageable. If the annual growth were to become larger, it could be more difficult to manage.

Along with managing growth, Amos said the new superintendent will face a challenging financial situation.

"This year the state gave us a 2.5% funding increase," Amos said. "But with normal inflation, our costs are increasing 3-4% every year."

That means difficult decisions about staffing and programming.

"Every district is facing this kind of challenge," he said.

Amos, who has worked in public education for 26 years, spoke highly of the Carlisle staff and community.

"Our teachers go above and beyond their job requirements and expectations to serve the students and families in the district," Amos said. "And the community is super supportive. That's what makes Carlisle super special. They are all willing to do what's best for the kids."

Carlisle school board welcomes new member

Mindy Donovan left the Carlisle Community School District School Board earlier this year when she moved away from the community, Amos said. The board has appointed Amy Ramsey to the position.

Amos said the board received three applications for the position and interviewed all three. Ramsey is a longtime school district supporter and community activist, Amos said.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers Des Moines' southern suburbs for the Register and the Indianola Record-Herald. Reach her at talbertson@registermedia.com or 515-419-6098.

