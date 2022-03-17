ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Todd Snyder Launches Swimwear With Montauk Short

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jd9Qc_0eiEmqfZ00

Click here to read the full article.

Count Todd Snyder as the latest company to take the plunge into swimwear .

The men’s designer has quietly unveiled his first foray into swimwear with “The Montauk,” a trunk that is similar to his top-selling Weekend Short that is being marketed as a sophisticated modern take on a classic surf short.

More from WWD

The short offers an elastic waist, a mesh liner, a draw cord with metal tips, two side pockets, a self-draining back pocket with a Velcro closure and a key holder. The inseam is five inches, which is expected to hit at mid-thigh. There will be 12 colors and patterns in the initial drop and prices range from $118 to $128.

“The decision to move into our own swimwear was an easy one after seeing the incredible demand for it at our East Hampton store and with swim collaborations with other brands over the years,” Snyder said. “Quality and fit is always essential and, most importantly, it needs to meet the customers’ needs. We want the brand to be a one-stop shop for the modern gentleman, so that when they come in to buy our Seasoft Linen shirt or sweater polos, they can now see swimwear.”

The swimwear launched quietly on the Todd Snyder’s e-commerce earlier this week.

The designer, who celebrated his 10th anniversary in business last year, has converted from his initial wholesale model to a direct-to-consumer one. He operates four stores in New York and Connecticut with a unit in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, expected to be added in the spring. The brand, which is known for its modern American menswear, was purchased by American Eagle Outfitters in 2015 for $115 million.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Luxury Loungewear Brand Skin Worldwide Plans Men’s Expansion

Click here to read the full article. Pretty soon men will be putting on Skin Worldwide.  The luxury innerwear and loungewear brand — which includes celebrity fans like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Martha Stewart — is expanding into men’s basics this fall, just in time for the holidays. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'A Close Look at 'Bottega Green' “Our female customers tell us how jealous their men are that they get to wear Skin,” Susan Beischel, founder of the brand, told WWD. “I decided it was time to start...
BUSINESS
WWD

The L.A. Celebs’ Invite-Only Pilates Class Comes to New York

Click here to read the full article. Since launching in the midst of the pandemic, Forma Pilates has quickly become the most in-demand — and mysterious — workout. Started by Liana Levi in her Los Angeles home, Forma soon garnered attention as being the Pilates workout of choice for the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner. After two years of referral-only success in L.A., Levi is opening a full proper studio in New York this week, bringing her signature burn to SoHo. “A lot of our clients are bicoastal. I wanted to open New York since last year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Tiffany’s New Blue Book High Jewelry Collection: 6 Exceptional Pieces to See

Click here to read the full article. Not all diamonds are created equal. Tiffany & Co.’s new Blue Book high jewelry collection features some of the world’s most exceptional gemstones, many of them too precious to ever be displayed on a store shelf.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyTiffany & Co. Taps Australian Luxury Boom With New Sydney FlagshipTiffany & Co.'s New Concept Store in Covent Garden The new collection is named “Botanica” and includes three floral themes that are important to Tiffany’s archives: dandelion, orchid and thistle. Each of its jewelry designs touch on these floral motifs with a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SHAPE

So Many Comfy Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon, Including 3 Podiatrist-Approved Brands

Runners and walkers know best: Comfy, supportive sneakers are one of life's greatest pleasures. Whether you like an airy, lightweight fit or prefer the feeling of stepping on a cloud, a great lace-up can make your favorite workout all the more enjoyable (and prevent injuries in the process). One problem? With so many sneakers on the market, it can be all too easy to make a regrettable purchase on 'just okay' running shoes. What's more, even if you're devoted to a particular pair, the cost of replacing them after miles of use can start to add up.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I...
APPAREL
papermag.com

Why SOREL's Summer Sandals Are the Shoe of the Season

A recurring dilemma often presents itself those mornings when you find yourself debating whether to wear a shoe that’s more “fashion-forward” or something a bit more comfortable, especially when you know you’ll be out and about all day. It’s something that the brains at SOREL know...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Snyder
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewarts Goes High-Low in Sequined Crop Top, Skirt and $90 Aldo Heels at HCA Awards

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristen Stewart elevated her latest edgy outfit with a sleek set of heels from trendy shoe brand Aldo. The star donned the affordable shoes for the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards, where she won Best Actress for her portrayal of Diana Spencer in “Spencer.” The Academy Award-nominated star was boldly dressed for the occasion in a sequined set by Galvan London. Creating an edgy glam moment, stylist Tara Swennen dressed Stewart in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montauk#Swimwear#Summersalt#Velcro#Seasoft Linen
Footwear News

Willow Smith Gives ‘Matrix’ Energy in Oversized Trench Coat, Bralette & Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Willow Smith shared a photoset on Instagram Tuesday that showed the musician posing and performing in a “Matrix”-inspired look. For the outfit, Smith went with an all-black number that consisted of a black wool oversized trench coat that came to her knees. Underneath, she went with a black bralette that had a plunging neckline and thin straps. For the lower half, she popped on a pair of creased straight-leg, cropped trousers that featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gives Biker Babe Energy With Balenciaga Jacket and Pointy Boots at Revolve Social Club Opening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took biker-chic to the next level with an all-black ensemble. The industry muse was spotted at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow and Angus Cloud also made appearances. Kardashian was the epitome of cool in a black Balenciaga motorcycle jacket. The long-sleeve outerwear features a tonal mesh lining, ribbed detailing throughout, reflective...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steps Into Spring in Colorful Cheetah Print Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘GMA’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julianne Hough made a spring style statement in New York City today. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was spotted arriving at ABC Studios for a “Good Morning America” interview as she promotes her upcoming “Step Into the Movies” dance special airing March 20 on ABC. Hough made a stylish arrival in a camel trench coat. A classic coat is the ultimate spring staple. It is the ideal go-to item for the season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ella Emhoff Revamps Denim in Crop Top, Logo Jeans and Hidden Heels at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Ella Emhoff gave denim a new form at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance with a star-studded front row, which included Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Nicola Coughlan and Kaitlyn Dever. The second daughter posed outside of the show in a pair of jeans from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The wide-leg style, crafted from dark denim, featured allover “Miu Miu” lettering print with a white tie that created a paper-bag waist. Emhoff’s look was paired with a sporty blue long-sleeved crop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gets Denim-Centric With Boy Shorts & Fierce Peep-Toe Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams made quite the entrance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The tennis legend and FN cover star arrived in a dark blue denim outfit. Her look consisted of a long-sleeve high-low denim top. Williams’ jacket was cropped in the front and curved at the sides. The outwear also included a knee-length train that was complete with a center split. Williams continued to make...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Laces Up Sultry Sandals for Milan Fashion Week Appearance With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps. The 34-year-old “Kiss It Better” singer also carried a sparkling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Away Launches Technicolor Collection

Away is going colorful for its latest launch, debuting its Technicolor collection. The limited-edition collection of bright, bold colors — including striking orange, green and magenta — is designed, according to the brand, to take travelers to their happy place. The new colorways will be available in Away’s existing products including the carry-on, bigger carry-on, medium and large suitcases, as well as a new multicolored version of their Packable Sling Bag, and the brand-new Passport Wallet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

21K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy