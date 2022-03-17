ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Sandy Fire Captain charged, filmed young girls with hidden camera

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy Fire Captain has been arrested and charged after allegedly recording teen girls and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Officials have identified the suspect as Clinton McKee, 45, of Salt Lake County.

Authorities first received a cyber tip in January 2022 of child sexual abuse material being uploaded and distributed from an account traced back to McKee.

That information was forwarded to the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC).

On March 10, the ICAC Task Force searched McKee’s South Jordan residence with a warrant. Authorities seized eleven items including thumb drives, an external hard drive, digital cameras, a cell phone, and a laptop computer.

When authorities questioned McKee, he admitted to viewing and distributing the illicit material to other users. He also admitted to using search terms containing the words “teen” and “voyeur” while searching for the child abuse material.

Authorities discovered McKee hid also cameras inside his wife’s salon where underaged girls would undress while getting spray tanned. All victims were under the age of 18.

Upon questioning, McKee admitted to placing the hidden cameras when he knew appointments were booked. He said he would then remove the cameras after the appointment.

He also admitted to capturing videos of female children getting dressed for dance costume fittings in his wife’s sewing room. McKee said he kept those videos for his own viewing pleasure, arresting document state.

The Sandy Police Department released an updated statement on Friday saying:

“UPDATE: Sandy City Fire Department Captain Clinton McKee is no longer employed with Sandy City.

Sandy City officials were deeply troubled to learn Sandy City Fire Department Captain Clinton McKee was the subject of an open criminal investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s office. Captain McKee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation into the allegation of criminal conduct. Sandy City leadership and staff are committed to complete transparency and will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s office regarding their investigation.”

McKee has been charged with 14 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 6 counts of Voyeurism.

