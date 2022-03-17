Red Sox will play again in renamed Carolina League

BOSTON (CBS) — Travis Shaw is returning to the Red Sox. He is back as a Spring Training non-roster invitee, the team announced Friday. The 31-year-old could fill some holes on the roster should he make the team. The Red Sox don’t have a backup first baseman behind Bobby Dalbec, and Shaw would give them another lefty bat that they can insert into the lineup. Shaw just hasn’t had much luck at the plate over the last three seasons. He did mash a walk-off grand slam for the Red Sox in an 8-4 extra innings win over the Rangers last August, but...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO