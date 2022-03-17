ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOFIA: Science Above the Clouds

This short video gives you a glimpse at our flying observatory – the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA – and the science we...

iheart.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth From the Rings Of Saturn

NASA recently shared a stunning photo of Saturn with its rings and Earth lined up on Instagram. According to reports, the photo of the two planets was taken in 2013 from the Cassini spacecraft. NASA captioned the post, "That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from approximately...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Today, and Scientists Are Thrilled

A hunk of space junk came to an explosive end on Friday when it collided with the moon, and astronomers are excited to view the fallout. An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), slammed into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour around 4:25 a.m. PT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Why NASA's new 'Mega Moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It is being prepped for a rollout towards the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis I mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope will study icy objects in the mysterious 'graveyard of the solar system'

Pluto may no longer be a planet, but the dwarf planet and its icy neighbors in the Kuiper Belt are about to enter the spotlight. One of the James Webb Space Telescope's first missions this year will be a program to study Pluto and some of the thousands of other celestial objects in the Kuiper Belt, a region of our solar system beyond the orbit of Neptune. These bodies, known as Kuiper Belt objects or trans-Neptunian objects, show remarkable diversity in terms of color, shape, size, groupings (clusters, pairs, etc.), and geological and atmospheric activity. While several spacecraft, including NASA's New Horizons mission, have flown past these bodies, they've only been able to observe them briefly. With Webb's sensitive infrared cameras, scientists will be able to study the objects over a longer period.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

An Earthlike planet may be orbiting in a dead star's 'habitable zone'

Planetary debris, including some objects the size of moons, may hint at a rocky exoplanet within the habitable zone of a stellar zombie, a new study suggests. The star in question is a white dwarf called WD1054–226, a cooling remnant of a star that exhausted all fuel at its core. If an exoplanet is confirmed in the system, it would be a breakthrough for white dwarf science, the researchers noted in a statement. Only one other planet has been discovered to date orbiting a white dwarf. That planet, however, is a gas giant, a planet similar to Jupiter, and not near the habitable zone (usually defined as where liquid water may exist on the surface of a rocky planet).
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity helicopter aces 20th flight on Red Planet

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has now outflown its Red Planet expectations by a factor of four. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity landed on the floor of Jezero Crater with NASA's life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance rover on Feb. 18, 2021. The solar-powered chopper soon embarked on a five-flight technology-demonstrating mission designed to show that powered flight is possible in the Red Planet's thin air.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA adds giant new dish to communicate with deep space missions

There's a powerful new member of NASA's family of giant antennas that enable engineers and scientists on Earth to communicate with the growing number of spacecraft exploring our solar system. Called Deep Space Station 53, or DSS-53, the 111-foot (34-meter) antenna is part of NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN). It's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA has wonderful news for its plucky Mars helicopter

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter made history in April 2021 when it became the first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet. With Mars’ atmosphere much thinner than Earth’s, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) weren’t certain if they could build a machine capable of obtaining lift on the red planet, let alone creating one able to fly reliably. But with its long, fast-spinning blades, Ingenuity has exceeded expectations, flying over long distances during multiple flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Meteor streaks through Jupiter's atmosphere as NASA spacecraft watches

When a rogue meteor careened through the atmosphere of Jupiter last year, it caught the attention of NASA's Juno spacecraft in orbit around the giant planet. The brief and sudden flash in Jupiter's upper atmosphere was spotted by NASA's Juno spacecraft in April 2020. But, while the burst of light didn't last long, it drew scientists' attention as its spectral characteristics didn't line up with what would be expected in Jupiter's aurora, the Juno mission team announced this month.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Begins Assembly of Europa Clipper Spacecraft – Will Search for Alien Life on Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa

Science instruments and other hardware for the spacecraft will come together in the mission’s final phase before a launch to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa in 2024. When it’s fully assembled, NASA’s Europa Clipper will be as large as an SUV with solar arrays long enough to span a basketball court – all the better to help power the spacecraft during its journey to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. And just about every detail of the spacecraft will have been hand-crafted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

ESA Is Designing A Rover To Explore Caves On The Moon

The European Space Agency (ESA) has some ambitious plans for exploring the moon. The ESA doesn't just want to explore the moon's surface, but also the caves which tunnel beneath that surface. For this mission, a new type of lunar rover will be required. Scientists believe that some of the pits which are visible on the moon's surface could lead to underground caves, which are thought to have been created by volcanic activity long ago, hence their other name: lunar lava tubes. These tunnels have never been explored before but it would be an invaluable opportunity to get a glimpse of how the moon formed and other clues to its history (via ESA). They could even provide shelter for future humans lunar explorers as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

