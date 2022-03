The family of Anoosheh Ashoori have said they are “delighted” he has been released from Iran and is returning to the UK.Dual national Mr Ashoori, 68, a retired civil engineer, father and husband, was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran, and was detained in Evin prison.He is returning to Britain along with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after the UK Government settled an outstanding £400 million debt owed to Iran.A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.A statement from Mr Ashoori’s family said: “We are delighted to confirm that Anoosheh has been released...

