This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. As any good descriptive linguist will tell you, slang is and always has been a valid part of language. In the Victorian era, for example, you might say, "My chuckaboo is smothering a parrot" to describe a good friend who was sipping on an absinthe neat. And if you happened to utter that sentence around someone who wasn't well-versed in the vernacular, their only recourse would be to ask what on Earth you were talking about.

