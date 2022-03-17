ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

‘We’ll make some hard decisions in the next few weeks,’ says PSPD Chief as department targets rising gun violence

By Jennifer Franco
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFWal_0eiEjrnl00

The Palm Springs Police Department is considering a variety of solutions to address an ongoing rise in violent crime citywide.

All of the potential changes were shared with police by locals residents who attended a series of town halls held in each of the city's five voting districts in February.

News Channel Three obtained and reviewed the findings of a recent survey by PSPD, which show what measures have support from residents to help reduce violence.

Among them is ShotSpotter , a technology listens for sounds like gunfire, and pinpoints the location for law enforcement.

Chief Andy Mills says his plans to address every concern presented to the department, but needs help from residents to accomplish that goal.

He said “we’re not asking everybody up there to be an informant, but at the same time if you want your community cleaned up we do need to work with the community to get the information we need to settle things down and to control that, but more importantly we’re interested in building a relationship with the community.”

As far as a timeline for when PSPD will implement new procedures to increase safety throughout the city, Chief Mills said the department will "make some hard decisions in the next few weeks" and noted "it also has a budgetary impact."

We caught up with Corinne Griswold, a retired teacher from Raymond Cree Middle School, who said she thinks Chief Mills is doing a great job with his approach to community policing.

However, she would like to see the department implement a particular approach to help clamp down in crime throughout Palm Springs.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. for an in-depth look at potential changes the Palm Springs Police Department is considering to boost safety citywide, and what some residents would like to see implemented.

The post ‘We’ll make some hard decisions in the next few weeks,’ says PSPD Chief as department targets rising gun violence appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation

After multiple leads, investigators arrested two suspects this morning for the homicide of Guillermo Jacobo back in January. Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19. Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was The post Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot

Full video below (Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers) The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released bodycam footage of an incident that led to injuries to a murder suspect and a police K-9 being in a Cabazon casino parking lot. The incident happened on Jan. 26, 2022 on the 49000 block of Seminole Drive. The post Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Unattended death investigation leads to murder arrest in La Quinta

A woman was arrested on homicide charges following the death of an 85-year-old in the La Quinta cove area on Thursday. The investigation started Thursday at approximately 4:04 p.m. on the 51200 block of Avenida Ramirez. Deputies were initially called to respond to the unattended death of Rosemary Webster, 85, according to the Riverside County The post Unattended death investigation leads to murder arrest in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Information arraignment for suspects involved in CV couple’s murder

An information arraignment on Thursday will be held after a judge ruled to move forward with a trial in the murder of the Coachella Valley couple. News Channel 3 has been following this case closely. Related Story: Judge in missing couple case orders trial after days of testimony about the murders The information arraignment will The post Information arraignment for suspects involved in CV couple’s murder appeared first on KESQ.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot, victim seen at La Quinta Best Buy parking lot before arriving at hospital

One person is undergoing surgery at a local hospital after being shot. Witnesses told investigators they saw the victim at the parking lot of Best Buy in La Quinta, however, the location where the shooting occurred remains in question. The incident was first reported at 5:31 p.m. Sgt. Soto, public information officer for the Riverside The post Person shot, victim seen at La Quinta Best Buy parking lot before arriving at hospital appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

An effort by Cathedral City parents to keep their daughter’s killer behind bars gets national attention

The parents of Nicole Crystal Sinkule continue their efforts to keep their daughter's murderer behind bars. On October 16, 2005, 25-year-old Sinkule was brutally murdered in her sleep while living in Oceanside. Sinkule's boyfriend at the time, Eric Nathaniel Marum, was convicted in her death and was serving 16-years to life in prison in Sacramento. In The post An effort by Cathedral City parents to keep their daughter’s killer behind bars gets national attention appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

PSPD considers deploying listening devices to detect gunfire

Palm Springs police are considering deploying new technology in a neighborhood in the north part of town officials say is often riddled with gun violence. ShotSpotter is law enforcement tech PSPD is consulting with the Desert Highland Gateway Estates community about possibly implementing. It uses gunshot listening devices mounted on telephone poles, street signs and The post PSPD considers deploying listening devices to detect gunfire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Crime#News Channel#Pspd#Shotspotter
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County paid $77M in settlements for police misconduct: report

A new Washington Post investigation into police departments across the nation shows Riverside County paid out tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer's money to settle lawsuits over police misconduct. The report looks at some of the nation's largest police and sheriff's departments and the combined $3.2 billion dollars paid out to settle lawsuits and The post Riverside County paid $77M in settlements for police misconduct: report appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff Department decides to leave barricaded suspect alone in home after stand-off

A suspect wanted on a felony warrant was allowed to remain in their home Thursday after a two hour stand-off in Thousand Palms. Just before noon, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff Department responded to a residence in the 31-000 block of Las Flores Way in Thousand Palms. The Sheriff's Department says a subject wanted The post Sheriff Department decides to leave barricaded suspect alone in home after stand-off appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy