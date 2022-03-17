StockX Taps Social Media Standout and Community Organizer Jamad Fiin for Its Ambassador Roster

Click here to read the full article.

StockX has added a basketball-loving social media standout to its ambassador roster: Jamad Fiin.

“I’m a longtime fan so I’m very excited about the opportunity to partner with StockX, a company that always has a pulse on both what’s now and what’s next,” Fiin said in a statement. “As a Muslim woman who didn’t see people that looked like me growing up in basketball, StockX’s focus on inclusivity and access resonates deeply and I look forward to working together to show how fashion can be for anyone, regardless of their background.”

Aside from being a college basketball player with a strong social media presence, Fiin is an advocate for young Muslim women and female athletes, and a community organizer who created Jamad Basketball Camps to empower girls through basketball.

“Our partnership with Jamad is another example of our commitment to amplifying the work of female athletes who are fighting for equity in the male-dominated world of sports,” StockX CMO Deena Bahri said in a statement. “Jamad is not only using her platform to change the narrative around women in the field, but about Muslim women and girls who aspire to be professional athletes, and we’re honored to be able to work in partnership with her to celebrate their diversity and determination.”

StockX said in a statement that it will support the expansion of Fiin’s basketball camps, “creating more exposure and opportunity within communities across the United States and, for the first time ever, internationally.” What’s more, the company said with Fiin, they will “showcase alternative views on personal style and encourage women across the globe to express their unique fashion identities with confidence.”

The company made the announcement today with a video via YouTube where Fiin talked about the first time a video of hers went viral, her favorite shoes to play basketball in and more.