Sharon Osbourne joins TalkTV and will front new prime time show The Talk as she links up with pal Piers Morgan

By Claudia Aoraha
 3 days ago

SHARON Osbourne has today joined TalkTV and will front a new prime time show as she links up with her pal Piers Morgan.

The television legend, 69, will host The Talk, her daring new current affairs panel show.

TV powerhouse Sharon Osbourne will present The Talk every weeknight on TalkTV Credit: CBS

Sharon will bring her fearless persona and decades of presenting experience to TalkTV's newest prime time spot.

For an hour every weeknight, she will host five opinionated famous faces as they hash out the big issues of the day.

And viewers can look forward to the powerhouse presenter discussing topics from politics and crime, to health and entertainment.

Alongside Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon's dynamic show will rock audiences with its "outspoken views" and "honest, straight-talking debate."

Announcing the exciting news today, Sharon said she's ready for "exciting and lively" conversations on her new show, The Talk.

The former X Factor star rejoiced at working alongside her pal Piers on their respective shows.

Speaking today, Sharon Osbourne said: “I’m excited to be working with News UK, the panel and my good friend Piers.

"Watch this space for some exciting and lively debates from us all.”

Her sixty-minute daily show will be broadcast in the UK on TalkTV later this spring.

The sensational news comes after iconic presenter Piers announced the name of his prime time show - Piers Morgan Uncensored.

SHARON'S PRIME TIME SHOW

Sharon's immensely successful career started when she created and produced the cable reality series The Osbournes.

The legendary presenter was also adored by fans for seven seasons on The X Factor and a further five on America's Got Talent.

Before the move to TalkTV, Sharon co-hosted a show on CBS for 11 seasons - for which she was awarded an Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts Daytime Emmy in 2017.

Sharon was cruelly fired from her job on CBS show The Talk in the US simply for defending Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain.

She said at the time: “I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

After she was dumped by the US broadcaster, Piers defended her on Instagram saying: “What’s happened to @sharonosbourne is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS. Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar.”

Announcing Sharon's show today, News UK Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks said: “Sharon has built a unique and hugely successful media career, combining strong views and opinion with a lot of warmth and fun.

"Her unbounding energy will make her show compelling viewing and we are delighted to give her a new home at TalkTV.”

And alongside the two TV personalities, The Sun's former political editor Tom Newton Dunn will also present a major weeknight news and current affairs programme.

Viewers will be able to watch his agenda-setting interviews and political panels every night on TalkTV.

The Talk will run every weeknight from this spring
Sharon was adored by fans for years on The X Factor - and now she's set to wow audiences on The Talk Credit: Rex
Sharon has linked up with pal Piers Morgan on TalkTV Credit: Twitter
Sharon Osbourne said she's excited to be working with News UK and 'good friend' Piers

IN THIS ARTICLE
