Formerly incarcerated Shreveport men to lead discussion on the root causes of imprisonment

While in prison, they wondered what led them to their acts of crime and how can they avoid and now that they're free these formerly incarcerated men hope to keep others from making the same mistakes.

On March 19, Compassion for Lives will host at Hattie Perry Park the first of many public events planned for this year where they will lead discussions on the root causes of criminality, violence, poverty, unemployment, and drug addiction.

This Saturday's panel will feature nine men currently re-integrating into society after stints in prison.

Compassion for Lives is a Shreveport organization that helps recently released judicial offenders, veterans, and at-risk youth adjust back into society. The organization has partnered with Caddo Correctional Center since 2014 where it offers services to offenders before and after their release.

The event, called "The Root Cause," was first held last year and was organized by Compassion for Lives' leadership. This year, the formerly incarcerated men will be taking charge of the events, handling the organizing and leading the discussions. Their focus is reaching kids and their parents before they begin making costly choices.

"We’re engaging the entire family this time because this is a family problem," said Compassion for Lives' Executive Director Carla Buntyn.

The events are in coordination with Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation, which will allow Compassion for Lives to use their facilities for the program. Buntyn said the men will hold similar events at every park in Shreveport over the course of this year.

