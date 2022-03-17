ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Formerly incarcerated Shreveport men to lead discussion on the root causes of imprisonment

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUnCt_0eiEjPHX00

While in prison, they wondered what led them to their acts of crime and how can they avoid and now that they're free these formerly incarcerated men hope to keep others from making the same mistakes.

On March 19, Compassion for Lives will host at Hattie Perry Park the first of many public events planned for this year where they will lead discussions on the root causes of criminality, violence, poverty, unemployment, and drug addiction.

This Saturday's panel will feature nine men currently re-integrating into society after stints in prison.

Compassion for Lives is a Shreveport organization that helps recently released judicial offenders, veterans, and at-risk youth adjust back into society. The organization has partnered with Caddo Correctional Center since 2014 where it offers services to offenders before and after their release.

The event, called "The Root Cause," was first held last year and was organized by Compassion for Lives' leadership. This year, the formerly incarcerated men will be taking charge of the events, handling the organizing and leading the discussions. Their focus is reaching kids and their parents before they begin making costly choices.

"We’re engaging the entire family this time because this is a family problem," said Compassion for Lives' Executive Director Carla Buntyn.

The events are in coordination with Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation, which will allow Compassion for Lives to use their facilities for the program. Buntyn said the men will hold similar events at every park in Shreveport over the course of this year.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
805
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy