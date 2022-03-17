ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County retains coveted ‘triple A’ bond ratings

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Afxa_0eiEjLzr00

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced that the Baltimore County has maintained triple-A bond ratings from all three major rating agencies, allowing the County to continue issuing bonds at the lowest possible interest rate-saving millions of dollars for County taxpayers.

Moody’s Investor Service, Fitch Ratings, and S&P Global Ratings have each reaffirmed the County’s triple-A rating, making Baltimore County one of only 49 counties nationwide to receive the highest rating from all three agencies.

“Even while navigating the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years, Baltimore County is proud to have again retained these top financial ratings through responsible fiscal management and a resilient local economy,” Olszewski said. “Baltimore County is on strong fiscal footing and we will continue to focus on investing in our residents’ priorities and further strengthening our long-term fiscal health.”

In their reports, the rating agencies noted Baltimore County’s strong management practices, its role as a regional economic center, and its efforts to increase transparency for residents.

Olszewski’s first budget closed an $81 million deficit and trimmed $35 million in unnecessary spending while making record investments in public education and taking additional steps to stabilize costs for retiree health care benefits.

In 2020, anticipating significant economic disruption early in the pandemic, the administration worked in partnership with the County Council to cut over $125 million from the FY21 budget while maintaining key investments in public education, public safety, and the County workforce, and strengthening the County’s reserve fund balance. And last year, the administration continued to make record investments in education, allocated funding to expand mental health services, and invested significant new resources in recreational and green space opportunities, among other priorities.

Olszewski is currently hosting this fourth annual budget town hall series to hear from residents about their thoughts and concerns on how the county should prioritize future spending.
Olszewski will submit his proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget to the County Council on April 14, 2022.

The post Baltimore County retains coveted ‘triple A’ bond ratings appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan signs emergency legislation to immediately suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday signed emergency bipartisan legislation to immediately suspend the state of Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days. With this action, which both the House and Senate passed with unanimous support, Maryland became the first state in the nation to enact an immediate suspension of the gas tax. “This bipartisan action will provide some relief from … Continue reading "Governor Hogan signs emergency legislation to immediately suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan signs emergency legislation to immediately suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS students select Perry Hall junior Roah Hassan as Student Member of the Board for 2022-2023

TOWSON, MD—Middle and high school students from across Baltimore County have selected Perry Hall High School junior Roah Hassan to serve as the student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County (SMOB) for the 2022-2023 school year. Hassan’s one-year term begins July 1, 2022. A record number of 13,169 students cast online ballots on Thursday, March 17th. The … Continue reading "BCPS students select Perry Hall junior Roah Hassan as Student Member of the Board for 2022-2023" The post BCPS students select Perry Hall junior Roah Hassan as Student Member of the Board for 2022-2023 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces new cargo record for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) set a new annual record for cargo operations in 2021, with more than 618.8 million pounds of cargo transported—an increase of 4% compared to 2020. In 2021, BWI’s cargo operations accounted for more than 55% of the total air cargo flown through the region’s three major … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces new cargo record for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport" The post Governor Hogan announces new cargo record for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the launch of a multi-pronged, first-in-the-nation workforce development initiative to formally eliminate the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs. Spearheaded by the Maryland Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the state will work with partners to recruit and market these roles to job seekers … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces elimination of four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks sponsors bill to bring Pappas’ shipping to Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks is sponsoring legislation that would allow Pappas Seafood to open a crabcake distribution site at the unoccupied ABC Rental site in the Perry Hall commercial revitalization district. The legislation allows this type of shipping operation to be located in the revitalization district. This will not be a restaurant, as the restaurant will remain in … Continue reading "Councilman Marks sponsors bill to bring Pappas’ shipping to Perry Hall" The post Councilman Marks sponsors bill to bring Pappas’ shipping to Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall students among winners in 2022 Maryland Regional Braille Challenge

Baltimore, MD—Blind and visually impaired students from across Maryland and the surrounding region competed in the 13th annual Maryland Regional Braille Challenge on February 5th. The event and subsequent award ceremony, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind and the Maryland State Department of Education, were held virtually again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the winners … Continue reading "Perry Hall students among winners in 2022 Maryland Regional Braille Challenge" The post Perry Hall students among winners in 2022 Maryland Regional Braille Challenge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote

PARKVILLE, MD—Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #4, located in Parkville, released a statement on Thursday accusing Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt of ending due process for police officers who make an error while on the job. The statement was issued in response to a vote on HB670 by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission, which included … Continue reading "Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote" The post Parkville’s FOP Lodge 4 accuses Police Chief Hyatt of ending due process for police officers following HB 670 vote appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces project to remove thousands of derelict crab pots from Chesapeake Bay

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday highlighted a short-duration Baltimore County project engaging local watermen to remove between 1,500 and 2,500 derelict crab pots and fishing gear from the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay, at the mouth of the Patapsco River off the North Point Peninsula. “Bringing together the environmental science community and county government to work alongside our … Continue reading "Olszewski announces project to remove thousands of derelict crab pots from Chesapeake Bay" The post Olszewski announces project to remove thousands of derelict crab pots from Chesapeake Bay appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy