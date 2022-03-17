ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Texas basketball bracing for Virginia Tech’s 3-point barrage: ‘You feel that leather, let it rip’

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IZ5k_0eiEjK7800

Friday’s game

3:30 p.m., Fiserv Forum (capacity 17,500), Milwaukee, Wis.

TV/radio: TBS/104.9

About the series: First meeting

About the Longhorns: Beard dismissed any talk of Texas coming into the NCAAs on a three-game losing streak. “Baylor got a 1 seed. Is that accurate? Kansas got a 1 seed,” the Texas coach said. “It’s not like we’re playing schools down the road. We feel like we’re playing pretty well right now, so we’ll see.” Texas also lost to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals March 10. ... The Horns come into the postseason with the sixth-best defense in Division I, allowing 59.6 points per game. Offense has been the issue, though. The Horns are No. 248 nationally in scoring (68.3 ppg). ... Beard must lean on his veterans. Eight players are 22 years old, and the average age of the entire roster is 21.7. Virginia Tech will start three five-year players and two juniors. “We’ve all played a lot of basketball, been in a lot of close situation games,” Allen said. “Hopefully we can get off to a good start here.”

About the Hokies: The Horns’ guards better be ready defensively. The Hokies are the third-best 3-point shooting team in Division I at 39.3%. Murphy, a fifth-year player, said Young’s belief in their abilities means there is no bad shot. “I’m a great shooter, and I have every right reason to be confident everything's going in,” he said. Young said he used to talk about ball reversal, getting the ball inside, but not anymore. “I haven’t said a thing about a shot in a long, long time,” Young said. “You feel that leather, let it rip. The misses are on me, and I’ll take my chances.” ... The Hokies shot better than 40% from long range in three of their four wins on the way to the ACC Tournament title. That’s a far cry from midseason when Virginia Tech was 10-10 overall and floundering around, left for dead. “It’s crazy to see the disrespect people were putting on us,” Mutts said. Now the Hokies have won 13 of their last 15 games. Said Mutts: “Being here isn’t the goal. Proving who we are is.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball bracing for Virginia Tech’s 3-point barrage: ‘You feel that leather, let it rip’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

K-State expected to hire Jerome Tang as head men’s basketball coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball is expected to hire Jerome Tang as its next head men’s basketball coach, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothsein. Tang comes to the K-State from Baylor, where he worked on head coach Scott Drew’s staff for 19 years and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017. Before Baylor, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Kansas State
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Texas State
Milwaukee, WI
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Basketball
City
Austin, TX
Milwaukee, WI
College Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
City
Murphy, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Fiserv Forum#Longhorns#Baylor#Tcu#Division I
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

876
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy