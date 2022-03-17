ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices update – Seven surprising things which cost more due to high oil prices

By Elizabeth Barton
 3 days ago
CLIMBING prices at the pump are the most visible sign of high oil prices, but what people can't see is also costing them.

According to experts, about 60% of oil consumption comes from fuel, the rest goes into a wide range of goods.

Just 60% of global oil consumption comes from fuel Credit: Getty Images - Getty

This is bad news for consumers.

Americans everywhere are already facing higher costs at the pump.

As of March 17, prices reached an average of $4.28 per gallon, according to AAA.

Stewart Glickman, deputy director of equity research at CFRA, told The Sun: "You'd be surprised how many consumer products make use of oil in one form or another."

"Consumers should expect either prices to go up, or, to get less of the product for the same amount of money, given spot crude oil prices that have soared this year."

Here are seven things experts say will see prices creep as oil costs stay high.

1. Electronics

"Almost anything made of plastics is a derivative of oil," Mr Glickman added.

Along these lines, consumers can expect to pay more for smartphones, computers and TVs — all of which have plastic parts.

2. Household goods

Mr Glickman further explained: "A garden hose might be made of vinyl. Vinyl is made from ethylene and chlorine."

"So that backyard work you're planning this spring - the new garden hose, the new propane tank for your outdoor BBQ - those things are going to probably be more expensive."

3. Your medicine cabinet

Most of the products lining your medicine cabinet are made of some type of chemical, which comes from petroleum.

This includes anything from burn ointment, cold and allergy medicine, vitamins, supplements, and band-aids.

4. Groceries

Shoppers have already seen high food prices, but expect them even more if the product is made with industrial fertilizer, which contains fossil fuels.

More expensive fertilizer means higher prices, especially on agricultural products like grain and wheat.

Depending on where you live, and how local your food supply is, prices may also go up due to shipping.

Recent gas prices are making all types of transportation more expensive.

Lyft recently announced it is adding a 55 cent fuel surcharge to each ride that will go directly from riders to drivers - 100% of it.

Lyft added that drivers can expect these additional earnings for at least the next 60 days.

Uber is taking the same steps.

Riders will pay an extra 45 cents to 55 cents depending on where the ride takes place.

An additional fee of either 35 cents or 45 cents will be applied to each Uber Eats order, all of which will go to the driver or delivery person.

The fees will be in place for at least 60 days, according to the company.

6. Cars

It's not just the gas it takes to fuel cars.

Rising oil prices make the entire process of manufacturing cars more expensive.

7. Air travel

Prices on U.S. domestic flights could go up as much as 5% to 10%.

This was the warning from Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian in an interview with the BBC on March 17.

He explained the surge in fuel costs is adding roughly $25 per ticket.

Unlike gas prices, which are in plain sight, analysts say prices on other products could creep up over weeks or months.

Mr Hersi, an equity analyst with Edward Jones, told The Sun: "Companies will typically pass along price increases to consumers over time.

"It isn’t going to be as instantaneous as what you see in the gasoline markets, which typically take just three to four days.”

Plus, when it comes to general monthly expenses, check out five ways to cut costs and save up to $750.

Here, a money expert reveals two expenses that could be ruining your budget.

Community Policy