ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Bedford School District Welcomes Longtime Educator As New Superintendent

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8shx_0eiEj9UO00
From left to right: Rob Mazurek, Beth Staropoli, Jessica Cambareri, student representative Liam Banks, Dr. Robert Glass, Dr. Cynthia Glass, John Boucher, Steve Matlin, Edward Reder, Alexandra White, student representative Ellie Crummy. Photo Credit: Bedford School District

A longtime educator in the Hudson Valley has officially been introduced as the new head of a Northern Westchester school district.

The Bedford Central School District Board of Education welcomed Dr. Robert Glass, who currently serves the same role at the Eastchester School District, to the community at their latest Board of Education meeting.

Glass will replace outgoing Schools Superintendent Joel Adelberg, who announced that he will be retiring at the end of June. Glass will take over his position effective as of Friday, July 1.

"I want to take a moment to personally thank you, Joel, for all you've done for the district for all of these years,” Board President John Boucher said while announcing Glass, noting Adelberg’s time as principal at Fox Lane High School, as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction and as superintendent of schools.

In his first appearance among the community, Glass spoke to local residents, administrators, and staff members to thank them for welcoming him with open arms as he takes his talents north.

"It says a lot about who you are as a school district — the warm welcome you’ve extended, the thorough process that you went through, the way Joel has reached out to me to give me background,” Glass said.

“It speaks to the importance of the culture that you've established here that I have great respect for.”

Boucher previously said that the Board's decision to choose Glass as Adelberg's successor was "guided by the leadership profile that was created from the results of community and staff forums, focus groups, and a community survey, and we believe Rob is a great fit for Bedford.”

According to the Board of Education, while serving as superintendent in Eastchester, Glass “focused on working with the community to build a strategic vision for the future of teaching and learning while also leading his district to a (recent) successful bond referendum.”

Before his time in Eastchester, Glass served nearly a decade as superintendent in Bloomfield Hills in Detroit, where he was named the Michigan Superintendent of the Year in 2017 by the Michigan Association of School Administrators.

"I see my role coming in as really learning everything I can about the great things you've done, and asking a lot of really good questions and trying to understand as much as I can,” Glass said.

“While that will be very structured, very transparent, and very intentional, I want you also to know that I'm looking forward to following the trail where it leads me so that I can learn things that I don't know now and be able to construct a future with you together.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Wawarsing Clears Way For Massive Marijuana Production Facility

A Hudson Valley town has approved the creation of a marijuana production facility, according to a report from the Albany Times Union. The news outlet reported that the Planning Board of the Town of Wawarsing in Ulster County gave approval to Cresco Labs to create the 380,000 square-foot facility during a meeting on Tuesday, March 15.
WAWARSING, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Fox Lane High School
Daily Voice

Westport Man Goes Missing While Hiking In NY

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a Fairfield County man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York. The New York State Police along with the state forest rangers are searching for Westport resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, who went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking in Essex County on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

High Falls Restaurant Closes After Decades In Business

A restaurant has permanently closed after 41 years in business in the Hudson Valley. The owner of High Falls Kitchenette in Ulster County announced on Monday, March 14, that the restaurant would close after Sunday, March 20. The restaurant is located at 1219 Route 213 in High Falls. "I have...
HIGH FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

Two Teens Arrested Trespassing At Yorktown High School

A pair of teenagers are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an area high school and resisting arrest when approached by investigators in Northern Westchester. The two 14-year-old boys from Peekskill were busted by a Yorktown High School resource officer on Thursday, March 17 after they were caught by a staff member loitering on campus without authorization, according to Yorktown Police.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Sweet 16 Disrupted By Fire In Newark: Report

A crowd of people attending a Sweet 16 were seen running from a Newark building as flames shot through the back of the building Saturday, March 19, RLS Media reports. Firefighters responded to the catering hall at 583 Central Ave., around 7:20 p.m., the outlet said. The blaze, which was...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Gas Tax Officially Suspended: Report

Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill on Friday, March 18, suspending the fuel tax in Maryland in the wake of record high gas prices,The bill suspends the collection of the tax, which is $0.36 per gallon, for up to 30 days. This comes after both the House and Senate unanimously passed to approve the e…
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Ex-Member Of Springfield Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced

A former member of the Latin Kings street gang has been sentenced after being busted illegally possessing a weapon while on supervised release for a previous drug conviction. Hector Adorno - also known as “King Gordo,” age 36, a former member of the Springfield Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation in Worcester County was sentenced in federal court in Boston to five years in prison and three years of supervised release on a firearm offense.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

SUV Plows Through Front Of Elmwood Park Furniture Store

A driver escaped injury after crashing an SUV through the front of a Bergen County furniture store. The Infinity QX70S plowed into the Prestige Furniture store in the Elmwood Park Shopping Center off Broadway (Route 4) shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. A driver for Belfi's Towing backed the...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
236K+
Followers
38K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy