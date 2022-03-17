Police Seize Illegal Drugs, Firearm From Apartment In Greenfield

Guns and drugs were seized from a Greenfield apartment during a bust. Photo Credit: Greenfield Police Department

A narcotics investigation in Western Massachusetts led to the arrest of a man who was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and a host of drugs, police said.

In Franklin County, members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force, along with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police “STOP” Team and the local police department in Greenfield executed a search warrant within Oak Courts on Thursday, March 17 following a lengthy investigation.

In the Greenfield apartment, police located a variety of drugs and the illegal weapon, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

Among other evidence, investigators located and seized illegal narcotics and a weapon, according to police:

Approximately 48 grams of suspected cocaine;

Approximately 50 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl;

A stolen .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun;

A total of $2,394 in cash.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man - whose name was not released by the Greenfield Police Department - who has been charged with:

Trafficking cocaine (between 36 and 100 grams);

Possession with the intention to distribute a Class A narcotic (heroin);

Possession of a firearm without an LTC/FID card;

Possession of ammunition without an LTC/FID card;

Commission of a felony while armed;

Improper storage of a firearm;

Improper storage of a firearm with access to a minor;

Receiving stolen property (the semi-automatic handgun).

No return court date for the suspect has been announced. No other details were immediately available from the Greenfield Police Department.

