Cohoes, NY

NYSP: BB gun shooting leads to road rage pursuit

 3 days ago

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to New York State Police, three people were arrested after a BB gun and road rage incident. State Police say a person was shot with a BB gun, which then led to a road rage pursuit on the highway.

On Wednesday, March 16, State Police responded to the area of Columbia St. and Remsen St. in Cohoes for a BB gun shooting report. A female in a car reported to police that she was shot in her vehicle with a BB gun from a second vehicle.

The vehicle with the BB gun was driven by an 18-year-old with a 16-year-old passenger. The female victim was driving with a passenger identified as Edward Brophy Jr., 27, of Cohoes.

State Police say after the BB gun shooting a road rage incident occurred between the two vehicles. The vehicle with the teenagers allegedly struck Brophy’s car twice while driving. While Brophy is accused of leaving his car and threatening the teenagers with a baseball bat.

The teenagers continued onto I-787 southbound where the victim and Brophy followed. The victim and Brophy were told to stop their pursuit and were interviewed by State Police in a parking lot on Western Avenue in Albany.

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for a wound to her forehead from the BB gun. Brophy, the 18-year-old, and the 16-year-old were arrested.

Charges:

Edward J. Brophy Jr., 27, of Cohoes

  • Menacing 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon
18-year-old

  • Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree

16-year-old

  • Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Menancing 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree
Brophy was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cohoes City Court on March 31. The 18-year-old was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cohoes City Court on March 31. The 16-year-old was issued an appearance ticket for Family Court on March 17.

