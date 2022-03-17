ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports 2,195 new COVID-19 cases over past four days

By Ben Orner
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,195 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days, the first week after daily reporting became weekly.

These cases reflect Sunday afternoon through just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Ohio announced last week it would switch from daily to weekly reporting starting this week as cases continue at a low level after the omicron variant wave.

Subsequent Thursday reports will cover seven days instead of four.

7 in 10 parents still want their kids wearing masks in school

Ohio averaged about 549 new coronavirus infections over the past four days, in line with the 10-day streak of fewer than 1,000 cases the state saw before daily reporting stopped. Cases haven’t been this low since July.

Hospitalization, death and vaccine reporting are also weekly now. The 214 hospitalizations reported by ODH since Sunday (53 per day) follow recent trends. 198 Ohioans also died of COVID-19 since then.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 4 days)
Cases 2,666,030 +2,195
Hospitalizations 113,379 +214
Deaths 37,410 +198
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.

6,092 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past four days, per ODH data . Another 7,473 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around 6 in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 4 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,266,570 +6,092
– % of all Ohioans 62.17% +0.06%
– % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 66.07% +0.06%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,728,787 +7,473
– % of all Ohioans 57.56% +0.06%
– % of eligible Ohioans (age 5+) 61.18% +0.07%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly, on Thursdays.
