‘A Gift of Murder’ on Lifetime Movie Network: How to watch, premiere date, streaming info

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
“A Gift of Murder” premieres on Lifetime Movie Network on Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV and Philo. The film focuses on a high school junior who transfers to a new school after her mom is...

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

