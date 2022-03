A Cheshire-esque smile came across Bruce Pearl’s face Friday afternoon shortly after his team’s NCAA Tournament opening-round win against Jacksonville State. Pearl’s ear-to-ear grin wasn’t because his team was on to the second round for the third time in as many March Madness trips. It didn’t have anything to do with his team, actually. Pearl smiled wide because he was asked about Todd Golden, the former Auburn assistant-turned-San Francisco coach who was — at the time — linked to the vacant head coaching position at Florida.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO