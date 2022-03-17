One shot in MSP-involved shooting in Clinton Co.

UPDATE: The Michigan State Police have released more information on the shooting.

The MSP First District Fugitive Team and the MSP Emergency went to a Clinton County Home to administer a felony arrest warrant for a 34-year-old Saint John’s man.

According to MSP, when troopers made contact at the home, the suspect shot at police. The troopers returned fire and hit the subject. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threating injuries.

The MSP was the only law enforcement agency involved.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. 4 MSP troopers have been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policy.

The bomb squad was dispatched, but no explosives were found.

After the shooting, the MSP used drones to gather evidence of the crime scene.

A 34-year-old woman, who was also a resident at the suspect’s home, has been arrested for an unrelated warrant.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for review, the MSP said.

UPDATE: (3:23 p.m.) — Michigan State Police say they’re investigating an officer involved shooting in Olive Township.

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Old US-27.

According to the MSP First District Twitter page, there is a suspect in custody.

The bomb squad is on scene as a precautionary measure.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a heavy police presence blocking off Business US 127 in Clinton County.

The area between Price Road and Pratt Road will be blocked off until further notice, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.





Michigan State Police are on the scene and the bomb squad vehicle just rolled through the area.

Michigan State Police are on the scene and the bomb squad vehicle just rolled through the area.

As soon as we get more information we will update you.

