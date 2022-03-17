ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Reddit users react to man blindsided by fiancee’s ‘entitled’ dinner expectation

By EmilyAnn Jackman
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever gone out to eat with friends and when the bill comes, everyone stares at one another? Well, it happened to one guy, and he wasn’t too thrilled about it. After posting about it, Reddit users were up in arms about his unusual dilemma when his fiancée tried to get him...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

My Husband Locked Away My Phone & The Results Were Eye-Opening

Let’s face it, our cell phones are an extension of our bodies. So, when my husband brought home a lockbox to cut down on our screen time, I was less than amused. But after coming face to face with my phone addiction, I’m here to tell you that a lockbox may be the best thing to happen to you and your family’s relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "Yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
Gillian Sisley

Bride Demands Guest Gives Up Villa for Her Family

Should a bride get anything she wants on her wedding day, no matter who it inconveniences?. The wedding industry is absolutely booming. It's estimated that in any given year it will bring in 60 billion dollars, even after all of the delays from the pandemic. After so many wedding delays, there are many engaged couples who are looking forward to finally tying the knot.
Slate

My Sister Just Cut Off Our Elderly Parents for the Absolute Worst Reason

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My parents, now in their late 70s, made awful financial decisions that culminated in them taking early social security—a combined $1600 per month, with no other retirement or savings to live on. They both have mobility issues, and my dad is having memory issues, so working isn’t a possibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Woman Catches Creep Taking Pics of Her at the Beach, Forces Him to Delete Them in Viral TikTok

There are plenty of things you can legally do that just aren't morally right. Like being a tenant and abusing local laws to make an otherwise chill landlord's life a living hell, or filing one of the millions of frivolous lawsuits that are brought to court in the US every single year. And while the more pedantic of us would sit back and say, "nyahh well legally you're allowed to do that" do you really want to be that person? Who dreams that the love of their life is essentially a punch-able '80s movie villain?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

Help! I Want to Secretly Alter My Fiancée’s Wedding Dress.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome back, friends. Thanks for joining me for another chat. What’s going on this week?. Q. You’re perfect, let’s fix the dress: Before I even get...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
149K+
Followers
61K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy