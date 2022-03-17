ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Hank!

By Hilary Hunt
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog on Hilary’s Hounds is Hank.

Hank is a hound mix, he’s just about a year old, he just got fixed and he loves to sing like Hank Williams Jr.

He is a small to medium-sized dog who likes treats and has lots of energy and just wants to be loved.

For more information on adopting Hank, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org .

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area and several different organizations.

Flood Threat: Very heavy rain to start the week.

Our picture-perfect weekend is coming to an end and the weather is about to become much more active. Over the last week, the Arkansas Storm team has been watching this round of strong storms for the potential for severe weather. Arkansas is not expected to see damaging hail, winds, or tornadoes with these storms, but we are anticipating flooding.
KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

