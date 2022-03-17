Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Hank!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s featured dog on Hilary’s Hounds is Hank.

Hank is a hound mix, he’s just about a year old, he just got fixed and he loves to sing like Hank Williams Jr.

He is a small to medium-sized dog who likes treats and has lots of energy and just wants to be loved.

For more information on adopting Hank, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org .

