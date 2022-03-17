ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

5 Irish movies to watch for St. Patrick’s Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Angel Colquitt
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4cvK_0eiEfrNF00

SAVANNAH, Ga. ( WSAV ) — If you’re in the mood for a St. Patrick’s Day movie, you’ll love this list of Irish-inspired films to celebrate the holiday.

Brooklyn’ (2015)

“Brooklyn” is a film about an Irish immigrant who moves to the United States looking for a better life. While she’s in the United States, she falls in love with an American and begins her new life. However, soon she is called back to Ireland due to tragic circumstances and must consider what’s more important: her life back home or her new one in Brooklyn.

Starring Saoirse Ronan, this film was released in 2015 and has a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDB. It also has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer for Brooklyn here.

Netflix brings back comedy series starring Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

The Wind that Shakes the Barley’ (2006)

“The Wind that Shakes the Barley” is a war drama set during the Irish War of Independence as well as the Irish Civil War. The first war lasted from 1919 to 1921 and is also called the Anglo-Irish War while the second lasted from 1922 to 1923. The film follows the story of two brothers fighting for different military forces during the wars.

Starring Cillian Murphy and Pádraic Delaney, this film was released in 2006 and won the Palme d’Or at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. It has a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDB and a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer here.

The Quiet Man’ (1952)

“The Quiet Man” is an older film about an American man who moves back to his birthplace of Innisfree, Ireland, after living his life as a boxer in Pittsburgh. He falls in love with a woman there and hopes to marry her, but her brother has other plans. The film is well known for its cinematography, and Winton Hoch, the cinematographer for the film, won an Academy Award for his work.

Starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, this film was released in 1952. It won two Academy Awards and has a 7.7 out of 10 rating on IMDB. It also has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the trailer here.

Sing Street’ (2016)

“Sing Street” is a more recent film set in Dublin in the 1980s. This musical comedy-drama follows a coming-of-age story about a teenage boy who must change schools due to his family’s financial troubles. While at the school, he decides to start a band to impress his crush.

Starring Ferdia Walsh-Peelo and Lucy Boynton, this film first debuted during the 2016 Sundance festival and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. It has 7.9 out of 10 on IMDB and a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the trailer here.

St. Patrick’s Day parades look to turn pandemic blues Irish green

Song of the Sea’ (2014)

If you’re looking for a film that is more child-appropriate, then the hand-drawn film “Song of the Sea” is for you. This film follows the story of a 10-year-old Irish boy who blames his younger sister for the death of his mother. He soon discovers that his younger sister is a selkie, a mythical creature in Celtic and Norse mythology that can assume the form of a human on land or a seal in water.

Starring David Rawle and Brendan Gleeson in the English translation of the movie, this film has an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDB and a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes.  You can check out the trailer here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

DA: Hate crime charges filed in deadly Tracy shooting

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Two people were arraigned Friday on hate crime and homicide charges in connection to a shooting at a Tracy gas station earlier this week. According to San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, hate crime charges were filed against Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Elderly Stockton couple robbed outside of their home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton couple in their 70s is speaking out after thousands of dollars in jewelry were taken from them in a violent robbery.  “It just makes me very angry, very, very angry,” said Betty Garcia, co-owner of the jewelry store.  Betty and Guillermo Garcia have owned their downtown Stockton jewelry shop […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
John Wayne
Person
Maureen O'hara
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Sundance Film Festival#Academy Awards#Irish#Wsav#American#Imdb#Rotten Tomatoes#Anglo
FOX40

Driver dies after car crashes into embankment near Folsom bridge

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom police were investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning that they believe may have happened overnight. The Rainbow Bridge was closed in both directions starting around 9:45 a.m. after a driver died in the area. Folsom Police Officer Andrew Graham said investigators believe the driver was killed after their vehicle went off […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department confirmed Thursday that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The department did not immediately confirm the identity of the American, who was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict, after the killing of journalist and […]
MILITARY
FOX40

Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home. Meanwhile, the leader of Russia’s delegation in diplomatic talks with Ukraine […]
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
FOX40

CA insurance commissioner talks Russia divestment request

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his recent notice to insurance companies doing business in California. That notice requests that insurance companies divest assets and property that could be helping fund the Russian government. Lara said he is prepared to use every tool […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in Fairfield crash on North Texas Street

The Latest – Friday, March 18 12:40 p.m. Fairfield police say a pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle on North Texas Street around 6:25 a.m. Friday. According to police, the unidentified pedestrian sustained major injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Ex-Congressman Victor Fazio of California dies at 79

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Fazio, a Democratic congressman from California who served for 20 years and rose to become an influential party leader in the House, has died. He was 79. Fazio’s death was announced Wednesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although her office didn’t provide details. Pelosi called Fazio a close friend who […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California father desperate to get 2-year-old son home from Ukraine

Russia was massing troops on the border with Ukraine when an increasingly desperate Cesar Quintana went to the U.S. embassy in Kyiv in December to plead for a passport for his toddler son, who had been abducted from their Southern California home a year earlier by his Ukrainian-American mother. Quintana got a U.S. court order […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy