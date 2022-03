The following is a transcript of an interview with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that aired Sunday, March 20, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome back to Face the Nation, we turn now to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who joins us from Louisville, Kentucky, this morning. Good morning to you, sir. Welcome to Face the Nation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO