Upsets are all the rage in college basketball this time of year, and this week has been no different. In the 2022 NCAA Tournament first round Thursday, a No. 15 seed and two No. 12 seeds advanced. Saint Peter's, the 15th seed, stunned storied Kentucky in an 85-79 victory, and the Peacocks earned a matchup with fellow sentimental favorite Murray State, a No. 7 seed. New Mexico State and Richmond both advanced as No. 12 seeds and will play Saturday along with three No. 1 seeds. There were upsets in the NIT, as well, with Oregon knocking off No. 4 Utah State and Northern Iowa eliminating No. 3 Saint Louis, with both teams moving on to Saturday matchups.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO