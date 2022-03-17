Here are the rosters for Rockford's Rising Stars senior all-star basketball games

After a two-year COVID-related absence, Rockford’s premier senior all-star basketball showcase will return April 16 at Rock Valley College.

A five-man panel of RVC officials, TV sportscasters and the Register Star selected teams 10-players teams of seniors to represent the NIC-10 and another 10 to represent area teams consisting of players from the Big Northern, NUIC, DeKalb, Rochelle and Sycamore. The girls game will be played at 5 p.m. April 16 with the boys following at 7.

The NIC-10 boys have an all-time record of 19-4 in the event, which at one time was divided between large and small schools, rather than the NIC-10 vs. everyone else. The girls series has been much closer, with the NIC-10 leading 13-10. The games were first held in 1996.

Two alternates were also picked for each team, in case one (or more) of the all-stars have a conflict and cannot play in the game.

Here are the teams that were selected Thursday morning:

NIC-10 boys Rising Stars

Rob Chaney (Auburn), Owen Hart and Dominic Commisso (Hononegah), Jemere Jefferson and Latrell Kyles (East), Kaleb Dixson (Freeport), Alex Wilson and Lathan Lewis (Harlem), Joey Appino (Boylan) and Bryson Hodge (Guilford).

Alternates: Aaron Winters (Belvidere North) and Semaj Smith (Guilford).

Coach: Chris Dixon (Guilford).

Area boys Rising Stars

Kellen Henze (Eastland), Garrett Bertrand (Lutheran, Carl Firch (Winnebago), Ike Johnson (Rockford Christian), Jake Gaither (Dixon), Ryan Simmons (Rochelle), Hunter Hoffman (Pecatonica), Alec Golembiewski (Genoa-Kingston), Evan Davidson (Stillman Valley) and Lane McVicar (DeKalb).

Alternates: Bo Seaton (Pecatonica) and Max Connell (Byron).

Coach: Bobby Heisler, Pecatonica

NIC-10 girls Rising Stars

Karley Colson (Jefferson), Mya Davidson and Julie Bailey (Harlem), Brooklyn Gray and Zhakyla Evans (Auburn), Carly LaMay and Haley Warren (Hononegah), Crystal Sotelo (Belvidere North), Kiara Brandon (Guilford) and Olivia Harter (Boylan).

Alternates: Carlee Fridly (Belvidere North) and Mya Udell (Harlem).

Coach: Jason Brunke (Hononegah)

Area girls Rising Stars

Miyah Brown and Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago), Brynn Haas (Stockton), Mary Zettle (Dakota), Sam Tourtillott (Dixon), Mikayla Huffine, (Lutheran), Izzie McKinley (Byron), Faith Feuerbach and Ella Shipley (Sycamore) and Olivia Dinges (Amboy).

Alternates: Addison Burkholder and Chloe Sweitzer (both Eastland).

Coach: Judy Krause (Winnebago).

