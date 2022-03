The Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards recently hosted their seventh annual ceremony at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley. Scooter Brown took home the coveted Hadley Barrett Person of Year Award which is presented to a person from the Rocky Mountain country music scene that has done incredible things for their community. Scooter is a combat veteran who works with several organizations that help other veterans and families and was ultimately chosen for this award for the work he does for vets and beyond.

GREELEY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO