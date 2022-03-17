ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AL

"I just want to wake up from this nightmare," Mother of slain daughter speaks out after her murder

By Cody Giles
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnrse_0eiEeEHd00

OZARK, Ala. ( WDHN ) — “She was a very pleasant person and fun to be around, gifted, she could sing, she wrote poetry and she was a good mother,” mother of Tomekia, Glynda Williams said.

These are the words of a grieving mother who just recently found out the circumstances of her 38-year old daughter’s disappearance.

Orlando Williams, Glynda’s ex-husband and Tomekia’s father was arrested and charged with the murder of his daughter, Tomekia after her remains were found just outside of Ozark in the Johntown community.

The last time she had contact with her daughter was more than a year ago, on March 1, 2021.

According to Glynda, Tomekia had originally reached out to Orlando to reconnect and rebuild their relationship. She moved in with him in Dothan, looking for a new start on life.

“She said she had been looking around for apartments and applying to jobs; so excited about a new beginning for herself. I still could hear that in her voice,” Glynda said.

Glynda wasn’t sure it was the right idea but wanted to be supportive.

“I didn’t trust it but I didn’t want to be that negative sound in her mind that said don’t try, don’t give him a chance,” Glynda said.

She now says she realizes her suspicions were right.

“He never said anything to me,” Glynda said. “Never texted me. Never at one point and she left. Is she there with you? He didn’t even file a report of her missing.”

On March 6, 2021, Glynda reached out to the local police to perform a wellness check, but Orlando told the police Tomekia was out with friends, however, her mom was unsure.

“He told them that she left with friends and some other different things, but she hadn’t been there long enough to have friends,” said Glynda.

Tomekia leaves behind six children, ages 10 to 21; 5th grade to college.

“After two months of not hearing from her, I could see the decline in them,” Glynda said. “Where’s my mom? Any answers. And we had no answers.”

This isn’t the first child Glynda has lost to violent crime, as her son was killed back in 2010.

“They kidnapped him, he ran, and they gunned him down,” Glynda said. “And that was from strangers that didn’t know him. But this is more painful because it was from the person that should have loved and protected her. It’s just hard to imagine that you throw her in the woods, walk away, and live your life. I just want to wake up from this nightmare.”

Glynda has been left in charge of Tomekia’s 6 kids.

Orlando is now in the Houston County Jail with a $1.5 million bond set.

