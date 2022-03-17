Wichita man injured in shooting Thursday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is looking for the person who shot a 65-year-old man Thursday morning. It happened at a home in the 1700 block of N. Spruce, near 17th and Grove.

Officers responded to the call around 9 a.m. and found the victim. He was in serious condition. Police say he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The WPD said its investigation revealed that a disturbance occurred between the man and someone he knows. The person fired a shot that hit the victim.

Police are looking for the known suspect.

If you have any information on this case, police ask that you call Wichita detectives at 316-268-4646, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers 316-267-2111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.