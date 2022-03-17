JONAH Recalls Nixed Plan For Him To Pay Tribute To Vader During NXT Halloween Havoc Event

Don't expect to see the Briscoes in AEW, at least if word at WarnerMedia and among AEW talent is true. Fightful has been told that as of prior to the ROH sale, The Briscoes weren't planned to be signed by All Elite Wrestling. It should be stated that we're not even sure of the interest on All Elite Wrestling's part, but if was confirmed to us by WarnerMedia sources that a person of influence in the company did not want the duo signed to AEW, specifically due to Jay Briscoe's homophobic tweets from 2013. Briscoe would apologize at the start of an ROH show the week after. Those that we heard from in ROH since have said that to their credit, they hadn't caused issues for the company since then. One AEW talent said they were made for television, but can't blame WarnerMedia or AEW.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO