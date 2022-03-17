ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

JONAH Recalls Nixed Plan For Him To Pay Tribute To Vader During NXT Halloween Havoc Event

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JONAH once wanted to pay tribute to Vader at a Halloween Havoc event. JONAH, as an agile big man in wrestling, enjoys paying tribute to other agile big men in wrestling. He has been outspoken about his fandom of Bam Bam Bigelow and has even paid tribute to Bam Bam Bigelow...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Diamond Dallas Page Reflects On Being Involved In The Virtual Basement ‘The Wrestling Code’ Video Game Project

Diamond Dallas Page talks about being included in the Virtual Basement video game, The Wrestling Code. The Wrestling Code is an upcoming wrestling video game being produced in Unreal Engine by Virtual Basement. So far, names like Scott Steiner, Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, and more have all signed on for the upcoming game and updates continue to pour in every passing month.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

WWE Gives Injury Update On Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is sidelined according to WWE. On Monday's WWE Raw, Becky Lynch attacked Belair after her victory over Doudrop. Lynch put a chair around Bianca's neck/throat and then threw her into the ring post with the chair slamming into her throat. WWE put out a statement saying Belair has...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bronson Reed
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Bam Bam Bigelow
Fightful

Report: WWE Evil To Air Some Episodes On USA Network

WWE Evil is no longer set to be exclusive to Peacock. PWInsider has reported that a few select episodes of WWE Evil will air on USA Network as a part of WrestleMania week. The report states that the episode devoted to Roman Reigns will air following the 3/28 edition of Monday Night Raw, while an episode dedicated to The Undertaker & Kane will air the following day following the 3/29 episode of NXT 2.0.
WWE
Fightful

Austin Theory Would Like To Wrestle Pat McAfee In A No DQ Match

Austin Theory fantasy books his 'Mania situation. Austin Theory will be part of his first one-on-one match ever at WrestleMania, wrestling Pat McAfee. As of right now, it's just a regular match but Austin theory, in an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Theory revealed he would like a no disqualification match with weapons at his disposal.
WWE
Fightful

Tom Lawlor Calls NJPW STRONG New Japan's Answer To NXT

Tom Lawlor explains his hopes for NJPW STRONG and hopes for his own career. Tom Lawlor is currently the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. With a career that includes time in Major League wrestling and a full-on mixed martial arts career, Tom Lawlor it's helpful to help New Japan Pro Wrestling grow by working with New Japan STRONG.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Havoc#Combat#Callihan Uncensored#Nxt#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#Undertaker
Fightful

WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For March 7-11

- The much heralded Raw Tag Team Title match was produced by Petey Williams & Abyss. - Dirty Dawgs vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker: Kenny Dykstra. - Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Queen Zelina: Shawn Daivari. - Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory: Shane Helms. Smackdown producers...
WWE
Fightful

The Bouncers Discuss Re-Signing Exclusive Deals With Ring Of Honor Prior To ROH's Hiatus

The Bouncers, Beer City Bruisers and Brawler Milonas, were excited to be with Ring of Honor for the long haul. The Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas have talked about why they were excited to be on the Ring of Honor roster. Prior to recent changes, they had planned to be with the company exclusively for a long time to come as Ring of Honor chose to sign both men to exclusive agreements.
NFL
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Viewership Sees Another Decrease Following 3/18/22 Episode

Preliminary viewership for the March 18 episode of WWE SmackDown is in. According to SpoilerTV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.043 million viewers on March 18. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 2.133 million viewers. The first hour of last night's show drew 2.014 million viewers while the second hour also drew 2.071 million viewers.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling On 3/17 Draws Second Lowest Viewership On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling viewership is in for 3/17. According to Wrestlenomics, IMPACT Wrestling drew 68,000 viewers on Thursday, March 17. This number is down from last week, which drew 94,000 viewers. This was IMPACT's second lowest total viewership on AXS TV, only trailing the 2021 Thanksgiving episode, which drew 48,000. The weekly show has been on AXS TV since December 2019.
WWE
Fightful

Briscoes Not Expected To Join AEW, What Happened

Don't expect to see the Briscoes in AEW, at least if word at WarnerMedia and among AEW talent is true. Fightful has been told that as of prior to the ROH sale, The Briscoes weren't planned to be signed by All Elite Wrestling. It should be stated that we're not even sure of the interest on All Elite Wrestling's part, but if was confirmed to us by WarnerMedia sources that a person of influence in the company did not want the duo signed to AEW, specifically due to Jay Briscoe's homophobic tweets from 2013. Briscoe would apologize at the start of an ROH show the week after. Those that we heard from in ROH since have said that to their credit, they hadn't caused issues for the company since then. One AEW talent said they were made for television, but can't blame WarnerMedia or AEW.
WWE
Fightful

Updates On Some Of The Last ROH Deals, News On New Regime

Fightful has learned that some of the former ROH talent in IMPACT Wrestling haven't signed with the company yet. We'd heard that a couple of talent were still technically under ROH deals when they came into the company and had not officially signed deals yet. Matt Taven was one of the rumored names, though attempts to reach out to him did not yield a comment on the matter. We've also reached out to Mike Bennett on the matter. PCO was signed months ago, but his ROH deal was already up at the end of November.
WWE
Fightful

Cassie Lee On Joining IMPACT: It's Reignited My Love For The Industry

The IInspiration, and more specifically Cassie Lee, are enjoying their time in IMPACT Wrestling. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions appeared on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast recently. When Guerrero asked Lee about her time thus far in the company, she responded very positively. "It’s been amazing. It’s like...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

7K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy