ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake City, MD

Chesapeake City St. Patrick's Day parade returns after two year hiatus

By By Matt Hooke
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6nZy_0eiEcRj600

CHESAPEAKE CITY — After a two hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Chesapeake City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Pub Crawl is returning on Saturday March 19.

“There’s going to be a lot of people coming into town,” Councilman Ed O’Hara, the Economic Development Department head of the Chesapeake City Council, said. “You talk to people who live in neighboring towns and they’re excited to have the parade back.”

Six bars, the Bayard House, RummuR Lounge, Prime 225, Granite Run Tap Room, Schafer’s Canal House, and The Chesapeake Inn will participate in pub crawl. Last year, although there was no parade , many people still flocked to local businesses to celebrate the holiday, as Gov. Larry Hogan relaxed the previous capacity restrictions on restaurants.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting at the old Chesapeake City Elementary School campus in town, before looping through Bohemia Avenue. Food and craft vendors will be set up in Pell Gardens from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., along with live music.

O’Hara said the event is mostly organized by the chamber of commerce, and said to expect over 20 groups to participate in the parade, including local high school bands, a bagpipe group, local businesses, and politicians.

This past weekend, Elkton hosted their St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday night, shutting down portions of Main and North Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused...
MILITARY
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
City
Chesapeake City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Zelenskyy says 'war crimes' committed in Mariupol will be remembered for centuries: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the atrocities committed in Mariupol were "war crimes" that would be remembered for centuries. Russians continued the siege of Mariupol Saturday, a key port city, as thousands flee the devastated metropolis. Local officials claimed that Russian troops had forcibly taken some of its residents and relocated some of them to Russia.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

1K+
Followers
431
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy