Chesapeake City St. Patrick's Day parade returns after two year hiatus

CHESAPEAKE CITY — After a two hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Chesapeake City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Pub Crawl is returning on Saturday March 19.

“There’s going to be a lot of people coming into town,” Councilman Ed O’Hara, the Economic Development Department head of the Chesapeake City Council, said. “You talk to people who live in neighboring towns and they’re excited to have the parade back.”

Six bars, the Bayard House, RummuR Lounge, Prime 225, Granite Run Tap Room, Schafer’s Canal House, and The Chesapeake Inn will participate in pub crawl. Last year, although there was no parade , many people still flocked to local businesses to celebrate the holiday, as Gov. Larry Hogan relaxed the previous capacity restrictions on restaurants.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting at the old Chesapeake City Elementary School campus in town, before looping through Bohemia Avenue. Food and craft vendors will be set up in Pell Gardens from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., along with live music.

O’Hara said the event is mostly organized by the chamber of commerce, and said to expect over 20 groups to participate in the parade, including local high school bands, a bagpipe group, local businesses, and politicians.

This past weekend, Elkton hosted their St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday night, shutting down portions of Main and North Street.