Huge News For Fans Of Giant Spiders: ‘Jumanji’ Theme Park Attractions Are In The Works

By Nina Braca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news for anyone who was scarred by the giant spider scene in Jumanji as a kid: the franchise is coming to life! Sony Pictures has teamed up with Merlin Entertainment to create rides and hotel rooms based on the beloved series. The attractions will be at Merlin’s theme...

Viewers of the 1995 classic Jumanji or the two most recent hits from Sony Pictures will now have the chance to enter the game as Sony Pictures and Merlin Entertainments, best known for operating Madame Tussauds, Legoland, and other attractions, have entered into a deal to bring the franchise to life. Jumanji themed rides and hotels will become reality through this deal, operating in Merlin's Resort Theme Parks and Waterparks in Europe (including the UK) and North America. The first of these will be Jumanji – the Adventure at Gardaland in Italy, described as a dark ride that will "transport guests to the fantastic world of Jumanji, where an exhilarating adventure awaits them: a journey full of pitfalls, surprises and dangers through the wild jungle." It will open in April of this year followed by the Jumanji-themed hotel bedrooms.
