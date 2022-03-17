Yuma International Airport completes $2.5 million major projects

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, Yuma International Airport announced its completion of two major projects, the 2020 Airport Master Plan and the Rehabilitation of the General Aprons.

Gladys Brown, Airport Director, says the $2.5 million project on the pavement for the general aviation aircraft aprons is finished. This was done on the side of where all of the civilians are.

“In August 2019, the Yuma County Airport Authority hired airport consultant Mead & Hunt, Inc. to prepare the airport’s 2020 Airport Master Plan," said Brown. "The masterplan process included public and community organization input to help identify the airport’s future needs. It further supports future Airport Capital Improvement Plan (ACIP) grant projects.”

Brown says the Airport Authority granted the construction contract for these projects in July 2021.

The airport now has updated hero hangars, hangar aprons and rehabilitated areas of the airport that needed extra care.

Construction was completed by CEMEX Construction Materials South, LLC with Nicklaus Engineering, Inc. overseeing the projects.

“This project affected our general aviation, and the Airport truly appreciated their patience as we made these necessary improvements for their safety.” “Each of these important projects are part of the Airport’s Capital Improvement Program," said Brown. "The Yuma International Airport truly appreciates State and Federal grant funding received from the FAA and ADOT for the successful completion of these two projects.”

