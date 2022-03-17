ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Studios Working on New "Space Project" for Disney+

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Disney is apparently getting an "Untitled Marvel Space Project" ready for production. A new production listing was spotted for the "series" (see below), with Marvel Studios listed as the production company, and Kevin Feige listed as the producer. Needless to say, the premise of the series alone is enough to send...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

