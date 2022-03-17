ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work on Phase 1 of Trinity Boulevard construction begins soon

 4 days ago
Construction on Trinity Boulevard Phase 1 is scheduled to begin March 28. Work will begin near I-820 and move east toward Salado Trail.

The project includes reconstructing the roadway as a four-lane divided concrete arterial. There will be a landscaped median, 10-foot-wide shared-use pathways on the north and south sides of the road, drainage improvements and a new water and sewer line. A roundabout is planned at the entrance to the Trinity Lakes development, and a traffic signal will be reconstructed at Salado Trail.

The Trinity Lakes roundabout will intersect the proposed Trinity Station Way that will provide access to the new Trinity Metro rail station being constructed on the north side of the roadway. The site north of Trinity Boulevard, which includes the new rail station, is anticipated as a mixed-use development with residential and commercial uses.

Drivers should expect some delays during construction as crews work their way east along the roadway. Traffic flow will be maintained throughout construction. Traffic controls are in place to assist drivers through the construction activity. Watch for workers and follow signage in the project area.

Phase 1 is anticipated to be complete in March 2024. Once complete, this project will balance the needs of the vehicle user, transit user, pedestrian, bicycle user and others while raising the roadway out of the floodplain.

Phase 1 is funded by Tax Increment District 14 at a cost of $23.6 million.

Visit the Trinity Boulevard project page for regular updates.

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
