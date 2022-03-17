ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need financing? Join a CDFI networking session

 4 days ago
Two upcoming virtual networking opportunities will allow participants to hear from and chat with CDFI leaders offering consumer and small-business loans:

  • A session discussing consumer financing (auto loans, mortgages, etc.) will be held at noon on March 29. RSVP online.
  • A session for small businesses will be held at noon on March 30. RSVP online.

In January, Mayor Mattie Parker and other city officials kicked off an initiative to increase financing for Fort Worth’s minority-owned businesses, affordable homeownership, rental housing and commercial real estate. The city has committed $3 million toward the effort, known as CDFI Friendly Fort Worth.

CDFI Friendly Fort Worth will work as a go-between, matching CDFIs (or community development financial institutions) to residents, entrepreneurs and nonprofits in Fort Worth’s communities. CDFIs offer flexible capital to address gaps in underserved communities.

CDFI Friendly Fort Worth expects to see up to $250 million in new CDFI lending over the next five years, which is more than seven times the amount of CDFI financing that Fort Worth has seen over the last 15 years. There are more than 1,200 CDFIs working in the U.S., managing more than $220 billion.

Learn more about the CDFI Fort Worth initiative. Residents and businesses who are interested in borrowing from CDFI Friendly Fort Worth can also learn more online.

