Wisconsin woman collects one four-leaf clover a day for 258 days

March 17 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman is seeking a Guinness World Record to make St. Patrick proud after she collected a four-leaf clover every day for 258 consecutive days.

Betina Reich of Eau Claire said she has had the luck o' the Irish in her hunts for four-leaf clovers since she was 10 years old, and early in the COVID-19 pandemic she started collecting one every day until she had found a clover a day for 112 straight days.

Reich said she decided to try to best her personal record in 2021, and ended up collecting a clover each day for 258 days -- from March 22 until the first heavy snow fell on Dec. 4.

Reich, who documented her clover hunts on TikTok, said she is now attempting to get Guinness World Records to create a new category for most consecutive days collecting a four-leaf clover.

The record-keeping agency recognizes a record for largest collection of four-leaf clovers, but would have to create a new category for Reich's accomplishment.

She said Guinness told her she would have to pay for an adjudicator to visit her home to verify the size of her collection before a new category can be created. Reich is now attempting to crowdfund the costs for an adjudicator's visit.