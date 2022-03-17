Court in the Community/Warrant Forgiveness event set for April 9

Fort Worth Municipal Court will host a Court in the Community/Warrant Forgiveness event 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 9, at Sweet Home Baptist Church, 5225 Ramey Ave.

Anyone who has outstanding citations with the Fort Worth Municipal Court may preregister to appear at a municipal court location or Court in the Community event, without fear of arrest for their cases, to resolve their outstanding cases and may be eligible for alternatives such as community service or a reduction in their fine based on ability to pay.

There are a limited number of spots available at this event, and registration is limited. Call 817-392-6700 during normal business hours by April 1.

In addition, the City of Fort Worth EnVision Center and Community Action Partners will offer a range of onsite services at the April 9 event to economically disadvantaged community members. Onsite help will be available for rent, past-due rent, utilities, past-due utility payments, job skills training and employment assistance for eligible event participants only.

Applications must be complete and include all required documents to determine eligibility onsite. Download an application and view eligibility and documentation requirements.

Register for onsite services.

FAQs: Warrant Forgiveness

Q. Is this only for Fort Worth citations?

A. Yes, for any Class C criminal case filed with the Fort Worth Municipal Court, such as traffic violations, ordinance violations and penal code violations through the issuance of a citation.

Q. What is Safe Harbor?

A. Fort Worth is a Safe Harbor Court, meaning residents can always visit a City of Fort Worth Municipal Court location without fear of arrest for outstanding warrants issued by the Fort Worth Municipal Court.

Q. What if my Fort Worth case has been referred to a collection agency?

A. Residents can still participate in the Warrant Forgiveness program.

Q. Where can the public get more information?

A. For more information on the Warrant Forgiveness initiative and other court information, go online or call the Court during business hours at 817-392-6700. For more information on the Envision Center and related services, contact Suzanne Richards at 817-392-2591.

