ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix to crack down on password sharing -- would it affect you?

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re sharing your Netflix password with people who don’t live with you, you may soon be asked to pay more money for your subscription. The streaming giant is planning to...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Netflix to Test $2.99 Fee for Sharing Accounts with Outside Users

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is officially launching a test for subscribers to pay for shared accounts, starting with users in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Variety has reported that the streaming giant is rolling out an option for members to share accounts with people outside of their primary household, for a fee. Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, described the new feature as a way to “easily and securely” share accounts “while also paying a bit more.” Variety cited that the new subscription options will roll out in the next few weeks and may or...
TV & VIDEOS
WEHT/WTVW

Netflix is making it harder to share accounts

WORLD (WEHT) – Netflix is planning to make it more difficult to share or borrow accounts. According to Variety, Netflix plans on testing a plan that would make the primary account holder pay fees if people who live outside their home access the account. If you do share the account with people outside your home, […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Netflix Stock#U S#Peru
BGR.com

5 streaming tricks that Netflix never told you about

In terms of ease of use as well as its staggeringly massive library of content, Netflix is in a streaming category all its own. Opening a Netflix account gets you tons of third-party content as well as Netflix original series and films, like the just-released The Adam Project, which you can’t get anywhere else. And which are available to enjoy at the touch of a button, across pretty much any device from TVs to phones, tablets, and computers.
TV SHOWS
MySanAntonio

At the moment Netflix does not contemplate a low-cost subscription with ads

A couple of days ago, the Disney+ streaming service announced that it is analyzing the possibility of offering a low-cost subscription that includes the presence of commercials from other brands. Faced with the declaration, Netflix has marked its position : at the moment there are no plans to incorporate third-party advertising into its business model. The announcement was made by the company's CFO, Spencer Neuman , during his participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom conference. The company's top executive assured that, although Netflix has nothing against advertising, its current model does not contemplate it.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
IndieWire

Why All of Your Streamers Suddenly Love Ads

Click here to read the full article. Remember when one of the perks of a subscription-based streaming platform was the promise of no commercials? That didn’t last long. At this point, it would be easier to identify the streaming platforms that don’t have an ad-supported option. Last Friday, Disney+ said it will launch a cheaper, ad-supported option later this year. On Tuesday, Variety reported HBO Max’s plans to program a 90-second advertising block ahead of a rotating batch of movies. Hulu’s always offered commercial interruptions in exchange for a cheaper subscription price; Paramount+ instituted the AVOD option last June. “[Disney] basically said...
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How to Access Hulu From Outside the US

Hulu is a great platform, full of excellent original shows, movies, and awesome blockbusters. However, the major downside is that Hulu is only available in the United States. While the world is hoping for the service to expand globally, we would have to get creative to watch its content in the meantime.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

Netflix's New Account Sharing Crackdown Feature Has Users "Ready To Cancel"

Netflix knows full well that many of us share our passwords with family members to get around paying more, and it's not going to take it anymore. The streaming giant has been threatening to crack down on account sharing for a while now, and has already taken steps to do so, but it's now taking things further. Netflix announced last night that it will begin testing new features specifically designed to prevent password sharing with friends and family outside of your household.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Netflix is testing profile transfers to new accounts

Netflix is testing a feature that will make it possible to transfer a specific profile to an entirely new account, potentially as a way to encourage streaming freeloaders to sign up for their own subscriptions, as first reported by Variety. As described in a post on Netflix’s site, this feature — and another that enables you to add sub-accounts for people you don’t live with — is currently being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to get Netflix for free with T-Mobile

The only thing better than Netflix is Netflix on T-Mobile's dime. There are some pretty great unlimited plans available in the United States these days. You can get good coverage and solid prices almost anywhere, so it comes down to perks to set the plans apart. If you’re eyeing up T-Mobile, you might be wondering what else your plan can get you. The answer is that you can get Netflix for free with T-Mobile just for signing up. Here’s how to get yourself set up for some free streaming.
CELL PHONES
Decider.com

Hulu Adds Free Unlimited DVR For Live+TV Subscribers

Do any of you still DVR things? If so, then this news is for you! YouTube TV has offered free unlimited DVR capacity for subscribers since 2017, but Hulu has finally gotten wise to the recording gap, announcing a free-for-all deal for its 4.3 million Live+TV subscribers. Hulu’s free Unlimited...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🔒 Netflix applies the clamps on sharing

If you're sharing your Netflix account between households, Netflix might ask you to pay. Plus more tech news today!. 🕳 Good morning! Read on for a really deep hole story!. Netflix made the long-waited/long-feared announcement yesterday: it’s going to start cracking down on password sharing. You may enjoy...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy