The Bunker Game

Happy Monday, y’all. Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a cover from the Highwaymen of Bob Seger’s classic “Against the Wind.” Of course, the Highwaymen is the country supergroup consisting of country music’s most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. They covered the song in 1985 for their first studio album, Highwayman. Originally written and recorded by Bob Seger, it was the title track and second single to his […]
