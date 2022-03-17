ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bunker Game

soundtrack.net
 4 days ago

10. Parlami d'amore Mariù (Clara sings) (Umberto Smerilli & Serena De Ferrari) 1:26. 15....

www.soundtrack.net

Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Slipped Disc

Playing the Titanic theme in a Kharkiv bunker

The baroque oboist Alexander Koshelev is taking shelter from Russian bombardments in a Kharkiv bunker, in Ukraine. We pray for this brave musician’s safety.
MUSIC
#The Bunker Game#Chase#German#Bewider
NJ.com

Music at Bunker Hill begins spring slate of in-person concerts

Music at Bunker Hill will present pianist Michelle Cann in recital 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, 330 Greentree Road (Route 651) in Sewell. Cann will appear by arrangement with the Curtis Institute of Music, where she holds the inaugural Eleanor Sokoloff chair in piano studies.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Against The Wind” By The Highwaymen

Happy Monday, y’all. Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a cover from the Highwaymen of Bob Seger’s classic “Against the Wind.” Of course, the Highwaymen is the country supergroup consisting of country music’s most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. They covered the song in 1985 for their first studio album, Highwayman. Originally written and recorded by Bob Seger, it was the title track and second single to his […] The post Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Against The Wind” By The Highwaymen first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
UPI News

Daddy Yankee to retire from music after 'Legendaddy' album

March 21 (UPI) -- Daddy Yankee is retiring from music. The 45-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper shared plans Sunday to retire from music after a final album, Legendaddy, and a world tour. "This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
HIP HOP
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman spends £15,000 stocking bunker for the end of the world

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing her doomsday preparations – which include a hidden bunker and enough food to last two years. Rowan MacKenzie, 38, first began stocking up her cupboards 11 years ago, as she felt it was necessary to prepare for the end of the world.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

