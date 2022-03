The owner of Burger King has said the operator of its 800 stores in Russia has “refused” to close them.The president of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), which owns Burger King and has operated its restaurants in Russia for a decade in a joint venture which includes Alexander Kolobov, said the company was attempting to withdraw from the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine.RBI president David Shear wrote in an open letter to employees: “We contacted the main operator of the business and demanded the suspension of Burger King restaurant operations in Russia. He has refused to do so.“We suspended...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO