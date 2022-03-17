ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can brain scans reveal behaviour? Bombshell study says not yet

By Ewen Callaway, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost studies linking features in brain imaging to traits such as cognitive abilities are too small to be reliable, argues a controversial analysis. You have full access to this article via your institution. In 2019, neuroscientist Scott Marek was asked to contribute a paper to a journal that focuses...

